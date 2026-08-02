Machine learning in trading: theory, models, practice and algo-trading - page 3589
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Man, this contest keeps me awake at night, can't find a normal conversion
In chatgpt drive the data itself, maybe there is something similar in the database )
I haven't seen anyone do that. Smoothing marks. Sometimes it's a good way to avoid overtraining and can give you a variety of models.
If you are limited in variety of markings or want to partially remove overtraining, you can use it.
The longer the smoothing period, the less overtraining.
I haven't seen anyone do that. Smoothing marks. Sometimes not bad for overtraining and can give a variety of models.
If you are limited in variety of markings or want to partially remove overtraining, you can use it.
The longer the smoothing period, the less overtraining.
Original:
Smoothing, period 5:
Period 15:
Period 25:
Period 50:
100:
200:
300:
In chattgpt drive the data itself, maybe there is something similar in the database )
It took me three days to process the dirty data to bring it back to normal tabular form and synchronise everything by time, then I rewrote everything from scratch again....
Motivated by.
An ultimatum masst hav f-y, thanks to which the model is never retrained. But don't expect any graceful backtests either.
The number of clusters corresponds to the number of patterns into which you want to divide all the examples and calculate the average label for each cluster.
The input is a labelled dataset with features, the output is spit out with corrected labels that prevent overtraining.
ExampleS: