Machine learning in trading: theory, models, practice and algo-trading - page 3512
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That is,quantisation is slicing a feature into smaller pieces of data
You claimed " Soquantisation is slicing a feature into smaller pieces of data".
Now you write indignantly "slicing from a smaller original into larger chunks".
Maybe you haven't woken up yet - I don't know....
You stated " Soquantisation is slicing a feature into smaller pieces of data".
Now you write indignantly " slicing from a smaller original into larger chunks".
What was meant was that the plots get smaller. Bad choice of words...
Maybe they haven't woken up yet - I don't know.....
Maybe)
But the picture shows everything correctly, so you could understand what I meant.
So I still haven't heard a clear answer, is it this or that???? Is it quanotation or not?
is this or isn't this?
This.
Tho.
Well then it's the usual well-known, generally accepted"discretisation of a function", why call itquantisation and confuse the poor forumers?
The graph below shows the change in balance at each iteration using independent sample data while building the model using my methodology.
Random selection loses out slightly.....
Same thing, but consider the percentage of positive class content instead of money.
This is where random feels more competitive.
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The videos are not bad, despite some sarcasm of the professor)
Except that arbitrary thinking is possible only if there is free will, and now it is fashionable to deny it (Libet's experiment, for example).
The videos aren't bad, despite some of the professor's acrimony)
Except that arbitrary thinking is possible only if there is free will, and nowadays it is fashionable to deny it (Libet's experiment, for example).
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"Arbitrary thinking" is the apotheosis of the ideology of consumption, which is axiomatic for the author! The man talks rubbish that the main thing in man is consumption! Although the history of man is precisely "arbitrary thinking" in the author's terminology. History does not know what the people who remain in history consumed, nor the entire environment in which those people existed. Moreover, that human development is "arbitrary thinking" that does NOT require any special effort.
Pascal video.
"Arbitrary thinking" is the apotheosis of the ideology of consumption, which is axiomatic for the author! The man talks rubbish that the main thing in man is consumption! Although the history of man is precisely "arbitrary thinking" in the author's terminology. History does not know what the people who remain in history consumed, nor the entire environment in which those people existed. Moreover, that human development is "arbitrary thinking" that does NOT require any special effort.
Pascal video.