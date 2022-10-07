EA it works on other people's computers, but mine does not

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I copied a EA mql5 code from the internet, in the development environment it does not show any error, but when I run it it does not perform operations, Although others have this EA working correctly.

The EA has this line

#include <Trade/Trade.mqh>

Do you think this line is the cause of the problem?

 
What does the logs say, Expert & Journal!
 
Carl Schreiber #:
What does the logs say, Expert & Journal!

this last logs

[Deleted]  
ALI ALI #: this last logs

You should consult the documentation about the meaning of error codes:

10044

TRADE_RETCODE_CLOSE_ONLY

The request is rejected, because the "Only position closing is allowed" rule is set for the symbol

Your account/symbol currently only allows positions to be closed. It even says that in logs in plain English text. Consult your broker.

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