EA it works on other people's computers, but mine does not
What does the logs say, Expert & Journal!
ALI ALI #: this last logs
You should consult the documentation about the meaning of error codes:
10044
TRADE_RETCODE_CLOSE_ONLY
The request is rejected, because the "Only position closing is allowed" rule is set for the symbol
Your account/symbol currently only allows positions to be closed. It even says that in logs in plain English text. Consult your broker.
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I copied a EA mql5 code from the internet, in the development environment it does not show any error, but when I run it it does not perform operations, Although others have this EA working correctly.
The EA has this line
#include <Trade/Trade.mqh>
Do you think this line is the cause of the problem?