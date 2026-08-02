Machine learning in trading: theory, models, practice and algo-trading - page 3422
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Where to look for them, except for your code? I see in the library code that this is how data is read - by cell address - I did it by analogy.
We get
Have you tried it, does it work?
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies.
Errors, bugs, questions
Aleksey Vyazmikin, 2024.03.12 05:51 pm
Oh, how it happens - overnight they corrected the syntax now the value should be assigned in this way.
The old version is no longer compiled - you can get schizophrenia that way...
Now I started counting clusters!
There is another non-obvious thing that can affect the training results. It is, for example, to train a classifier not only to predict buy/sell labels, but at the same time to train it to classify SEALs (rough example). That is, teach the main task and various side tasks.
This might have something to do with the internal structure of the model. I haven't seen any such studies.
Made these kind of SEALs.
What other SEALs might be suitable?
Now started counting clusters!
And if we imagine that the chart is not random, but just too many patterns. And we have very little history yet, so we can't compare patterns. Therefore, history does not repeat itself for us. Then we definitely can't do without augmentation methods. But generating history from the past of your own series is a way to nowhere.
Now started counting clusters!
clusters
Will you try to prove it? ;)
And if we imagine that the chart is not random, but just too many patterns. And we have very little history yet, so we cannot compare patterns. Therefore, history does not repeat for us. Then we definitely can't do without augmentation methods. But generating history from the past of your own series is a way to nowhere.
That's the way it is in essence - there are patterns with low response in the leaves.
And this drawdown you have, is it within the framework of the TS or what went wrong?
Within the framework of the TS, everything is worked out according to the settings.
I tried it about four years ago. Looks like they changed the syntax in the meantime. Glad you were able to figure it out.
It was changed overnight - that's what I wrote...