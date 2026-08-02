Machine learning in trading: theory, models, practice and algo-trading - page 3403
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What are the errors? The result is identical in the case of "without balancing".
I will try to teach with the version after balancing.
The errors were in the codes I highlighted.
I think that' s what you're talking about. There was nothing there at all - maybe the syntax has changed for a couple of years? And so - of course you should always check the code if you can.
You must mean this. There was nothing there at all - maybe the syntax has changed for a couple of years? But of course you should always check the code if you have a chance.
This is a link to my code from yesterday.
I mean this misunderstanding.
this is a link to MY code from yesterday.
I was referring to this misunderstanding
It works correctly.
It works correctly.
no
I'll give it a try, only indexes are needed to exclude columns.....
no
How "no" - if the result is correct?
How is "no" - if the result is correct?
I had the wrong one.
Here's an example.
As I realise there is a lot of randomness in the balancing, I got this result.
I had the wrong one
Well, judging by your code you have different expectations - not what I need :)