Machine learning in trading: theory, models, practice and algo-trading - page 3398
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I listened with pleasure
Where exactly? I'd say it's the other way round at the beginning.
because I don't have many traits.)
That's how it works, from "many" different ones you get "not many" but good ones.
And the more "many" you have at the beginning, the richer and better you get "not many" but good ones at the end.
That's how it works, out of "many" different ones you get "not many" but good ones.
And the more "many" you have in the beginning, the richer and better you get "not many" but good at the end.
It was done through gmdh or whatever it is
.
What does LLM have to do with it?
what does LLM have to do with it?
Because they generalise well, in theory.
The larger the training sample, the better the statistics (in general).
Because they generalise well, in theory.
they generalise well because they're trained on billions of word datasets, and we have prices.
What are you gonna train a neuron to do if it's trained to talk?
And you can't train yours on prices because you need a lot of visualisations.
So either I don't know something or again - what does LLM have to do with it?
they generalise well because they're trained on billions of word datasets and we have prices.
What are you going to train a neuron to do if it's trained to talk?
And you can't train yours on prices because you need a lot of visualisations.
So either I don't know something or again, what does LLM have to do with it?
Vorontsov says in the video, you watched it. About the concept of fundamental models, from the hour begins.
I asked mine