Machine learning in trading: theory, models, practice and algo-trading - page 3394
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Requiem for RL and ode to causal transformer
*any RL-algorithm can be thought of as any global optimiser
https://ai.plainenglish.io/reinforcement-learning-is-dead-long-live-the-transformer-228835689841
Requiem for RL and an ode to the causal transformer
*any RL-algorithm can be perceived as any global optimiser
https://ai.plainenglish.io/reinforcement-learning-is-dead-long-live-the-transformer-228835689841
Unfortunately... no schmooze either
https://www.mql5.com/ru/articles/13712
LLMs are probably linguists' favourite toys right now :)
Are you saying you're cooler than me?
since the mate said it's the grail,
please give me an objective assessment.
in the trailer information
and link:
GitHub - alfiyandyhr/nn_ga_benchmark: NN+GA: A Surrogate-Based Optimisation Framework Using Neural Network and Genetic Algorithm
because the mate said it was the grail,
please give an objective assessment
in the trailer info
and link:
GitHub - alfiyandyhr/nn_ga_benchmark: NN+GA: A Surrogate-Based Optimisation Framework Using Neural Network and Genetic Algorithm
It's impossible to say anything when you don't know what is being optimised and why. The method itself is fine, but it can be slow, like the stochastic descent method. That is, it can take a long time to converge.
It is impossible to say anything when you don't know what is being optimised and why. The method itself is fine, but it can be slow, like the stochastic descent method. That is, it can take a long time to converge.
Genetic algorithms + neural networks = the best of both worlds (skine.ru)
yeah hat
Yes hat
most likely
a mate had a signal that went to livantos with natural success.
most likely
a mate had a signal that went into the livantos with natural success.
Usually hyperparameter optimisation over a grid is used, NN+GA is different, there weights should be picked up via GA, not some standard solver like adam.
The article in the link is confusing.
Usually hyperparameter optimisation on the grid is used, NN+GA is different, there weights should be selected through GA, not through some standard solver like adam.
The article in the link is confusing.
not at all
my grail works a few seconds a day and for the 2nd year it's been giving more and more.
It's fully automatic.
The computer switches on and off by itself.