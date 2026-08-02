Machine learning in trading: theory, models, practice and algo-trading - page 3327
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It's okay.
There are alternatives.
If there is a strategy, it will work everywhere.
I don't know what kind of packages
don't you think that fora in RF has given up for a long time, the same will happen with this resource, which is being reorientated to Asians
so we need to learn how to apply neural networks to something else.
At the moment our thoughts are in agreement about the result. Yes, I expect that there will be a very thin sample, but as I understand the process is iterative, which means that you can know the measure and stop much earlier and use the same data to build the same wood models, which will have fewer splits and more reliable indicators in leaves.
Do I understand correctly that the initial centres are randomly located?
Why randomly?
Cycle through all points of class 1, and measure the distance to all points of the other class, taking the minimum distance.
When all are obtained, sort, remove to the distance you want, one pair at a time. If the deleted point was used in another pair, you find a new point with a new minimum distance, sort again and continue.
Maybe you can think of a better way. Maybe without sorting - just delete to the required distance.
In RF there are offices with licences for FOREX - long ago I looked at the conditions - they were not very good, but if relatively few transactions, it may be an option.
Besides, I am more interested in the Moscow Exchange. Although, after the famous events I have not been there yet. I am interested in options, it seems that there is an opportunity to use MO there.
If I do something else, it is already a job for salary, as it is difficult to imagine that there will be a chance to earn on my labour. Even if it is something new, there is a lot of competition and the public product will be copied and the implementation will be taken apart.
And in general, if you find a good option with MO, you can open an offshore company ($1000 per year) + an account somewhere in the CIS and trade as a legal entity on any western brokerage centre.
In China it seems that margin trading is completely banned, but somehow retail forex exists there) Iran seems to have something there too. I doubt that we will be completely blocked.
Alfa relatively recently even poured arbitrageurs into a glass, but now it seems that marcap is big.
Alpha relatively recently was even pouring arbitrageurs into the glass, but now it seems like marcapas are the big ones
VTB also has forex with a licence. Maybe their conditions are greener)
Otkryvashka is moving to VTB without MT5, in a thread about finam they write that next year they will probably give up MT5 as well, as a result there will be no MT5 at MosBirk.
in fact it will happen sooner or later, now every big company is trying to write its own easy to trade software, one MQ is constantly trying to flood users with functionality, forget about "brevity is the sister of talent".
VTB also has forex with a licence. Maybe their conditions are more grail)
Yeah.
They're like that everywhere ))))
You go in poor and come out with a lot of money.
That's all they work for.
That's it, everybody's rich.