Machine learning in trading: theory, models, practice and algo-trading - page 3223
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I don't get it.
In the CSV file deployed from the BIN file, the milliseconds value in the first field (time) does not match the original (terminal).
Here.
In the CSV file deployed from the BIN file, the milliseconds value in the first field (time) does not match the original (terminal).
Here.
The source file was generated here.
generates some rubbish compared to the original.
I've tried several algorithms. To illustrate a few of them.
ZZ is built by Avg-price with the condition of fixing min. knee.
The idea is to run through the array of ticks and in the places of the found indices to randomly assign further sign of increments.
You get full preservation of timestamps, absolute values of increments (Avg-price) and spreads.
Results.
The source file was generated here.
Tried several algorithms. To illustrate a few of them.
There is also a variant via generative NS for sequences, but I am afraid it will be too long
There is also a fun option to feed increments together with some parameters of the TS, for example, profit or direction of trades, as I did in the article. Then it worked for me on new data.
I have approximately modelled the distribution of increments of your ticks. The blue ones are original, the orange ones are generated.
https://disk.yandex.ru/d/aR_f9DkG3yK7_g
I have approximately modelled the distribution of increments of your ticks. The blue ones are original, the orange ones are generated.
https://disk.yandex.ru/d/aR_f9DkG3yK7_g
What is this?
If it's an increment, is it possible to reload the cumulative amount?
What's that?
If it is an increment, is it possible to re-populate the cumulative sum?
it's the first line that's messed up, delete it, the header was left over from the dataframe.
There are also negative values, I forgot to fix it.
it's the first line that's messed up, delete it, the header is left over from the dataframe
There are also negative values, I forgot to fix it.
I added a one.
Result.
Added a unit.
Result.
Yeah, so the increments are not independent, we need to model them through chains of sequences.