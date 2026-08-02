Machine learning in trading: theory, models, practice and algo-trading - page 3221
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Timestamps do not match the original timestamps. MQ-demo is not interesting.
https://disk.yandex.ru/d/Rc3uOON6M_IAYw
https://disk.yandex.ru/d/Rc3uOON6M_IAYw
If it is an increment, in what units?
If it is an increment, in what units?
I added a positive number to the whole series (+6.0) to make it greater than zero. It seems custom symbols don't digest negative values
Don't pay attention to "close" on the screen, it's ticks.
I don't know how it happens that random series often show ordered structures like five-wavelets, with nested five-wavelets inside, as on the screen above.
You must have seen the patterns in Soviet TV sets without antenna.
You've probably seen patterns in Soviet TVs without an aerial, too.
Nah, only on the carpet
This has already been converted back to prices
Added the real spread.
I added real spread.
Added a real spread.
Optimisation result.
Compare with the original. In general, it didn't work here.
ZЫ Interestingly, the optimisation chart is close to the H2 timeframe shown above.
I can upload other generations later, if necessary, with different parameters.
I have published the scripts, so you don't need to invent anything yourself to try new data.