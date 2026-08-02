Machine learning in trading: theory, models, practice and algo-trading - page 3224
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Now there is some correlation within the chains, 100 ticks long.
I can make it for another depth, if it coincides with the average life of TC positions, it should work, by idea.
https://disk.yandex.ru/d/PnU3K-tUgmu-oA
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing of trading strategies
Machine learning in trading: theory, models, practice and algo-trading
fxsaber, 2023.09.06 10:50 AM
CSV: time bid ask.
There is an error in this place: it should be time_msc. But it has no effect on the results after the message.
Now there is some interconnectivity within the chains, 100 ticks long
I can make it to a different depth, if it coincides with the average life of TC positions, it should work, in theory.
https://disk.yandex.ru/d/PnU3K-tUgmu-oA
.
You can try to make 3 distributions (only for bid, with ask you need more).
Take ticks for 1 hour of each day, build the distribution of lengths of the resulting pieces, this is the 1st distribution. Glue all the pieces into 1, look for the distribution of series in 1 direction in a row, this is the 2nd distribution. We get the increments, look for their distribution of amplitudes. And so on for each hour. Then we need to make a PRNG for each distribution.
Now there is some interconnectivity within the chains, 100 ticks long
I can make it to a different depth, if it coincides with the average life of TC positions, it should work, in theory.
What do you do? Do you train on ticks or on mixed ticks?
0,07000 is the balance for 6 million trades? At 1.16 e-8 per trade?
.
Well, it's gonna be hard to get into graality that way, I guess.
What are you doing?
The figure shows a slice of the optimisation using the methodology fromthis post. It was obtained as follows.
The picture above and shows the final result. It seemed to me an opportunity to state that the TS is profitable. I.e., the criterion for differentiating between the OOS and OOS was supposedly found!
h ttps:// youtube.com/shorts/Xg87PU4kG2U?si=rA4q6yE0Rf9dMpn0
If anything, I have youtube disabled.
Perhaps this way of improving your results in algo-trading will help someone.
On a working computer in the file %WinDir%\System32\Drivers\Etc\hosts you should write such lines in the file %WinDir%\System32\Drivers\Etc\hosts:
And then run the command.
In some cases, such a strange, at first glance, method of artificially disabling Internet resources has a positive effect.
If anything, I have youtube turned off.