Machine learning in trading: theory, models, practice and algo-trading - page 3155
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Non-Scientific Double/Debiased ML#
which is almost a complete copy of my approach, but without the important, from my point of view, additions
And it works better.
Bingo! I've reached the top of the kozul myself. Couldn't be happier.
And just as expresses delight with this picture:
now at least I know what to call my approach :)
I'll have to pay him for such nice moments.
It doesn't make any sense.
but very interesting.)
but very interesting )
as much interest as understanding)))
So what's the bottom line? ) It goes on to offer
Non-Scientific Double/Debiased ML#
Test it on other currency pairs, at least 10. If it works on all of them, congratulations
interest as much as understanding))
well this quest I've passed, left to find another or wait for patches
Check on other currency pairs, at least 10. If it works on all of them, congratulations
You can check it yourself, I've developed a little bit of kozul theme, so you won't get bored.
You can check it out for yourself, I've developed a bit of a kozul theme so you don't get bored.
Maxim, can you give me a thesis:
MO works on quotations?
Maxim, can you give me a thesis:
MO works on quotations?
Check on other currency pairs, at least 10. If it works on all of them, congratulations
Actually, Maxim wrote above that it does NOT work on OOS anywhere. Naked overfitting. Just a little more and we will start to rejoice at the extraordinary results of optimisation in the tester.