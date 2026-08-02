Machine learning in trading: theory, models, practice and algo-trading - page 3455

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A counter question to the apologists of the obscure: what do you smoke?
 
Maxim Dmitrievsky #:
h ttps:// www.mql5.com/ru/articles/2358

Well, if Sokolov, then sure.....

What about a tester?

[Deleted]  
СанСаныч Фоменко #:

Well, if it's falcons, then sure.....

What about a tester?

take a look

 

I'm testing a rather deep system of patterns, I'm writing the processed date into a file, I've written a quarter of the file, it's already 26 GB, the full file will be more than a hundred and this is despite the fact that the data is already very strongly compressed many times.

Such things...


Picture of one of the patterns working on new data


 
mytarmailS #:

I am testing a rather deep system of patterns, I write the processed date in a file, I have written a quarter of the file, already 26 GB , the full file will be more than a hundred and it is that the data is already very strongly compressed many times.

That's the way it is...

Picture of one of the patterns working on new data

How many types of patterns does the code scan?

[Deleted]  

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Grigori.S.B #:

How many types of patterns does the code scan?

It doesn't scan, it searches--

trillions.

 
mytarmailS #:

it's not scanning, it's searching.

trillions

In RF the number of trees, counting patterns, is no more than a hundred. Maybe you are not looking for patterns, but just repeats the input data?

 
СанСаныч Фоменко #:

In RF the number of trees, i.e. patterns, is not more than a hundred. Maybe you are not looking for patterns, but just repeats the input data?

It can't

 
mytarmailS #:

it's not scanning, it's searching.

OK, let it not scan, it searches - not the point.

mytarmailS #:

trillions

Trillions of different species/types? And each of them is repeated many times over?

1...344834493450345134523453345434553456345734583459346034613462...3743
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