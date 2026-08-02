Machine learning in trading: theory, models, practice and algo-trading - page 3455
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h ttps:// www.mql5.com/ru/articles/2358
Well, if Sokolov, then sure.....
What about a tester?
Well, if it's falcons, then sure.....
What about a tester?
take a look
I'm testing a rather deep system of patterns, I'm writing the processed date into a file, I've written a quarter of the file, it's already 26 GB, the full file will be more than a hundred and this is despite the fact that the data is already very strongly compressed many times.
Such things...
Picture of one of the patterns working on new data
I am testing a rather deep system of patterns, I write the processed date in a file, I have written a quarter of the file, already 26 GB , the full file will be more than a hundred and it is that the data is already very strongly compressed many times.
That's the way it is...
Picture of one of the patterns working on new data
How many types of patterns does the code scan?
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How many types of patterns does the code scan?
It doesn't scan, it searches--
trillions.
it's not scanning, it's searching.
trillions
In RF the number of trees, counting patterns, is no more than a hundred. Maybe you are not looking for patterns, but just repeats the input data?
In RF the number of trees, i.e. patterns, is not more than a hundred. Maybe you are not looking for patterns, but just repeats the input data?
It can't
it's not scanning, it's searching.
OK, let it not scan, it searches - not the point.
trillions
Trillions of different species/types? And each of them is repeated many times over?