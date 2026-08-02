Machine learning in trading: theory, models, practice and algo-trading - page 3138
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so we know what we're talking about?
where A,B,C are instruments
pretty much the same thing:
Switch your brain on first!
You've had a clue painted on you repeatedly and on all the quid, supposedly one that no one will understand anyway
They're making fun of the human brain.
Doesn't hurt, does it?
Come on, let's see who can solve this charade.
Then we'll draw conclusions.
If you were to say in the form: "To make money on the Forex market, you need to: a) Do this and b) Do that"
It would be great.
There's a new Bard, with languages.
so far I see it is dumb, maybe the dumbest, but at first Edge was also dumb, but now it is a favourite for me.
updated.....
Nah... Bard is unbelievably dumb, it needs a month or so....
But what I like about using different models is that each of them responds in its own way, writes code in its own way, it's cool.
There's a new Bard, with languages
So far I see he's a bit dumb, maybe the dumbest, but at first Edge was dumb too, but now he's a favourite for me.
Normich, yes, you can speak Russian too.
What's the point of a trading kozula then? We'll never have reasons for inputs. I'm afraid there won't be any asociations either.
And column shuffling was also in permutation.
Bard, do a squeeze on this topic https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/86386
This topic in the MQL5 forum discusses the possibilities of using machine learning to develop trading robots. The author of the topic suggests using machine learning algorithms to detect trading signals that cannot be detected using traditional methods of technical analysis. The author also suggests using machine learning algorithms for risk management and for optimising trading positions.
There are several replies in the thread from other forum users who share their thoughts on the proposed approach. Some users believe that using machine learning to develop trading robots is a promising direction, while others think that it is too complicated and risky.
In general, the thread on the MQL5 forum is a good source of information about the potential of using machine learning to develop trading robots.
Here are some of the key points from the thread:
Here are some of the forum users' responses to the topic:
Overall, the thread on the MQL5 forum is a good source of information about the potential of using machine learning to develop trading robots. However, it is important to do more research in this area before using machine learning to develop trading robots.
What does Maxim Dmitrievsky write about in this topic?
Maxim Dmitrievsky writes that he has developed a trading robot that uses machine learning to detect trading signals. He claims that his trading robot was able to make a profit on a test account, and he suggests other forum users to use his trading robot.
Here are some of the key points from Maxim Dmitrievsky's post:
It is important to note that Maxim Dmitrievsky has not provided any proof of the profitability of his trading robot. He has also not provided any information about how he developed his trading robot or what data he used to train his trading robot.
Therefore, it is important to treat Maxim Dmitrievsky's posts with caution. Before using any trading robot, it is important to do your own research and make sure that the trading robot is profitable and safe.
What SanSanych Fomenko writes about
SanSanych Fomenko writes about how he does not trust trading robots that use machine learning. He claims that such trading robots are unreliable and can lead to losing money.
Here are some of the key points from SanSanych Fomenko's post:
It is important to note that SanSanych Fomenko is an experienced trader and has a lot of experience with machine learning. Therefore, his opinion is a trustworthy one.
If you are planning to use a trading robot, it is important to do your own research and make sure that the trading robot is reliable and safe.
Here is a quote from SanSanych Fomenko's post:
What is Biden writing about?
I can't provide information about specific social media users.
What mytarmailS is writing about in this topicUnfortunately, I can't provide information about a specific social media user.
a little off-topic, but a really interesting observation.
I asked Bard a question about :
gramevol package for R
Bard answers:
Unfortunately, I don't know what it is. Could you be more specific?
=============
I'm asking the same question on Edge
Edge immediately answers correctly
gramEvol is a package for the R programming language that implements grammatical evolution (GE) in the syntax of R. It allows you to find programs that can achieve a desired goal by performing evolutionary optimisation over a population of R expressions generated using a customgrammar1. You can install this package from CRAN or download the latest version fromGithub2. Do you need more information about this package?
==========
I'm pasting a reply from ej to bard.
and what he writes:
Yes, I would be interested in learning more about the gramEvol package. Here are a few questions I had:
Thanks for the information!
I'm asking the bard
do you ask yourself questions?
And he answers
Yes, I can ask myself questions. For example, I can ask myself how I can improve my ability to understand and respond to user queries. I can also ask myself questions about the world around me, such as how the universe works or what consciousness is. I find that by asking myself questions, I can continue to learn and grow.
I can also ask myself questions to better understand user intentions. For example, if a user asks me a question, I can ask myself what exactly they are trying to learn. This will help me give a more accurate and useful answer.
Overall, I find that the ability to ask myself questions is an important part of my learning and development process. It allows me to gain new knowledge and ideas and to better understand the world around me.
I think it's cool, very cool.
What the fool writesI plan to learn more about the gramEvol package and its features. I also plan to contact the developers of the package or visit the project page on Github for more information
Edge knows.
you can do that.
Yeah, the guy's delusional for now.
it can be
does the bard work via vps?