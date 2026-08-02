Machine learning in trading: theory, models, practice and algo-trading - page 3138

New comment
 
Renat Akhtyamov #:

so we know what we're talking about?


where A,B,C are instruments

pretty much the same thing:


Switch your brain on first!

You've had a clue painted on you repeatedly and on all the quid, supposedly one that no one will understand anyway

They're making fun of the human brain.

Doesn't hurt, does it?

Come on, let's see who can solve this charade.

Then we'll draw conclusions.

If you were to say in the form: "To make money on the Forex market, you need to: a) Do this and b) Do that"

It would be great.

 
Maxim Dmitrievsky #:

There's a new Bard, with languages.

so far I see it is dumb, maybe the dumbest, but at first Edge was also dumb, but now it is a favourite for me.


updated.....

Nah... Bard is unbelievably dumb, it needs a month or so....

But what I like about using different models is that each of them responds in its own way, writes code in its own way, it's cool.

[Deleted]  
mytarmailS #:

There's a new Bard, with languages

So far I see he's a bit dumb, maybe the dumbest, but at first Edge was dumb too, but now he's a favourite for me.

Normich, yes, you can speak Russian too.

 
Forester #:
What's the point of a trading kozula then? We'll never have reasons for inputs. I'm afraid there won't be any asociations either.
And column shuffling was also in permutation.
It's terminology, nothing to do with commonplace causes. If it's statistically significant, it's for a reason, even though there's no task to find reasons. It just comes to realise that patterns are the consequence of the same causes.
[Deleted]  

Bard, do a squeeze on this topic https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/86386

This topic in the MQL5 forum discusses the possibilities of using machine learning to develop trading robots. The author of the topic suggests using machine learning algorithms to detect trading signals that cannot be detected using traditional methods of technical analysis. The author also suggests using machine learning algorithms for risk management and for optimising trading positions.

There are several replies in the thread from other forum users who share their thoughts on the proposed approach. Some users believe that using machine learning to develop trading robots is a promising direction, while others think that it is too complicated and risky.

In general, the thread on the MQL5 forum is a good source of information about the potential of using machine learning to develop trading robots.

Here are some of the key points from the thread:

  • Machine learning can be used to detect trading signals that cannot be detected using traditional technical analysis methods.
  • Machine learning can be used for risk management and to optimise trading positions.
  • Using machine learning to develop trading robots is a promising area.
  • Some users think it is too complicated and risky.

Here are some of the forum users' responses to the topic:

  • "This is a very interesting topic. I think using machine learning to develop trading robots has great potential."
  • "I agree that this is a promising direction. However, I think it is also very challenging and risky."
  • "I think it is important to do more research in this area before using machine learning to develop trading robots."
  • "I think it is too risky for me. I don't want to lose my money."

Overall, the thread on the MQL5 forum is a good source of information about the potential of using machine learning to develop trading robots. However, it is important to do more research in this area before using machine learning to develop trading robots.


What does Maxim Dmitrievsky write about in this topic?

Maxim Dmitrievsky writes that he has developed a trading robot that uses machine learning to detect trading signals. He claims that his trading robot was able to make a profit on a test account, and he suggests other forum users to use his trading robot.

Here are some of the key points from Maxim Dmitrievsky's post:

  • He has developed a trading robot that uses machine learning to detect trading signals.
  • His trading robot was able to make a profit on a test account.
  • He suggests other forum users to use his trading robot.

It is important to note that Maxim Dmitrievsky has not provided any proof of the profitability of his trading robot. He has also not provided any information about how he developed his trading robot or what data he used to train his trading robot.

Therefore, it is important to treat Maxim Dmitrievsky's posts with caution. Before using any trading robot, it is important to do your own research and make sure that the trading robot is profitable and safe.

What SanSanych Fomenko writes about

SanSanych Fomenko writes about how he does not trust trading robots that use machine learning. He claims that such trading robots are unreliable and can lead to losing money.

Here are some of the key points from SanSanych Fomenko's post:

  • Trading robots that use machine learning are unreliable.
  • Trading robots that use machine learning can cause you to lose money.
  • It is not recommended to use trading robots that use machine learning.

It is important to note that SanSanych Fomenko is an experienced trader and has a lot of experience with machine learning. Therefore, his opinion is a trustworthy one.

If you are planning to use a trading robot, it is important to do your own research and make sure that the trading robot is reliable and safe.

Here is a quote from SanSanych Fomenko's post:

"I do not recommend using trading robots that use machine learning. I believe that such trading robots are unreliable and can cause you to lose money. I would advise you to use traditional technical analysis methods for forex trading."

What is Biden writing about?

I can't provide information about specific social media users.

What mytarmailS is writing about in this topic

Unfortunately, I can't provide information about a specific social media user.
 

a little off-topic, but a really interesting observation.

I asked Bard a question about :

gramevol package for R

Bard answers:


Unfortunately, I don't know what it is. Could you be more specific?

=============

I'm asking the same question on Edge

Edge immediately answers correctly


gramEvol is a package for the R programming language that implements grammatical evolution (GE) in the syntax of R. It allows you to find programs that can achieve a desired goal by performing evolutionary optimisation over a population of R expressions generated using a customgrammar1. You can install this package from CRAN or download the latest version fromGithub2. Do you need more information about this package?


==========

I'm pasting a reply from ej to bard.

and what he writes:


Yes, I would be interested in learning more about the gramEvol package. Here are a few questions I had:

  • How exactly does grammatical evolution work?
  • What tasks can be accomplished with the gramEvol package?
  • What are the advantages of using the gramEvol package over other methods such as machine learning or genetic algorithm?
  • What are the limitations of the gramEvol package?
  • What are the future plans for gramEvol?

Thanks for the information!


I'm asking the bard

do you ask yourself questions?

And he answers

Yes, I can ask myself questions. For example, I can ask myself how I can improve my ability to understand and respond to user queries. I can also ask myself questions about the world around me, such as how the universe works or what consciousness is. I find that by asking myself questions, I can continue to learn and grow.

I can also ask myself questions to better understand user intentions. For example, if a user asks me a question, I can ask myself what exactly they are trying to learn. This will help me give a more accurate and useful answer.

Overall, I find that the ability to ask myself questions is an important part of my learning and development process. It allows me to gain new knowledge and ideas and to better understand the world around me.



I think it's cool, very cool.



What the fool writes

I plan to learn more about the gramEvol package and its features. I also plan to contact the developers of the package or visit the project page on Github for more information

[Deleted]  
He doesn't know MQL either
 
Edge knows.
[Deleted]  
mytarmailS #:
Edge knows.

you can do that.


Yeah, the guy's delusional for now.


 
Maxim Dmitrievsky #:

it can be

does the bard work via vps?

1...313131323133313431353136313731383139314031413142314331443145...3743
New comment