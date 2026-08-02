Machine learning in trading: theory, models, practice and algo-trading - page 3136
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Do you think there are reasons for the stories in the form of bars and retourns from them? In the 1st, 7th or 39th bar. Splits will be made on them, because we have nothing else.
Reasons in news, decisions of governments, Central Bank, whales.
In returns not even associations, but only some hints that something started to happen.
If statistically significant, a cause. If not significant, association. That's how it's interpreted.people in life often cannot distinguish between reasons and superstitions, and you put us in such rigid conditions :))
We're talking about different things, I'm basically talking about the idea of an automaton creating very complex qualitative features for a model that are not limited by anything
It can be a complex rule ==> on which some sequence is trained, ==> only working patterns (rules) are selected from it ==> on which the model is trained.
and it can be only one feature out of hundreds for the basic model.
You're not gonna believe this.
It's very simple.
and I've written about it many times on the forum.
A+B+C=0
that's all
however, as correctly noted above (somewhere in this thread), this equation has an infinite number of solutions
but the pattern is exactly the same, because otherwise the market will lose its dough and will not take a bite of neither spread nor commissions.
and only the quoter can fulfil this equation in the most favourable variant for himself, and the equation will have now the only and unique solution for each moment of time.
----
it would seem (yellow above), IMHO
and yet there is a solution and it is just like an egg, because it combines different outcomes of price behaviour, but now already in favour of the trader, that is here it is also the only one!ahahahahahaha
you won't believe it
it's very simple.
and I've written about it many times on the forum.
A+B+C=0
Explain normally what you mean, what is what, call things by their proper names, not abstract letters....
Did I ask for the grail code?
I was just saying, once again, neuro won't help, because SanSanych is right:
you won't believe it
it's very simple.
and I've written about it many times on the forum.
A+B+C=0
that's all
however, as correctly noted above (somewhere in this thread), this equation has an infinite number of solutions
but the pattern is exactly the same, because otherwise the market will lose its dough and will not take a bite of neither spread nor commissions.
and only the quoter can fulfil this equation in the most favourable variant for himself, and the equation will have now the only and unique solution for each moment of time.
----
it would seem (yellow above), IMHO
and yet there is a solution and it is just like an egg, because it combines different outcomes of price behaviour, but now already in favour of the trader, that is here it is also the only one!ahahahahaha
Have a good weekend moderator...
R
Did I ask for the grail code?
I was just saying, once again, neuro won't help, because SanSanych is right:
Did I ask for the grail code?
Practice separates the blabbermouth from the knowledgeable...
You can say whatever you want, there are many of them here who have everything simple , but if you ask one right question, everything will be fine.
Have a good weekend moderator...
R
What are your MO objectives ?
Lately - looking for patterns, right or wrong ?
No results.
The car will not work out, don't you understand?
I've already given you the formula for 100% regularity in the market.
Why do you want to keep messing with my head?
If statistically significant, cause. If not significant, association. That's how it's interpreted.People often can't distinguish between reasons and superstitions in life, and you put us in such strict conditions :))
And column shuffling was also in permutation.
What are the objectives of the MoD?
Lately - looking for patterns, right or wrong?
No results.
It's not going to work, don't you see?
I have already given the formula of 100% regularity in the market.
Why do you need to keep messing with my mind?
...
...
the car protects itself.
Hmm, interesting.
thequote is also the work of the computer according to the formula I gave above, if anything.
....
question - is this machine ready to teach winning?
probably not.