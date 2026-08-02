Machine learning in trading: theory, models, practice and algo-trading - page 3133
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Thank you
https://www.mql5.com/ru/articles/8863
there in the search text:
"The X axis shows the frequency of trades, or rather their duration, in bars. Y-axis shows the estimation of R^2 for each of the passes. It is well seen that too short trades in 0-5 bars badly affect the performance of the model, while the range of 15-23 is optimal. Increasing the duration of trades above 30 bars starts to degrade the results. There is a small cluster with transaction durations of 6-9 bars, for which the estimates are maximum. Let's try to train models with such durations and compare the results with other clusters".
Train the AI to ban. Not only for foul language, but also for rudeness. On the basis of content analysis.
Then also for inconsistency with the subject of the branch (it is more complicated).
It's not that complicated anymore.
Here's a first attempt.
============
The api is open, take it and do it.
It's not that complicated anymore.
Here's my first attempt.
============
the api is open , take it and do it
Idealiti:)
I like it myself.)
And the branch would immediately lose 95% of its weight ...
who's interested in that?
I recommend learning about genetic programming so that you don't have to do your research by rote.
In order to search for regularities not tied to time/chronology I recommend to get acquainted with algorithms asocial rules.
And the direction of the search is correct.
there are only prices and a sequence of certain events on the market.
is that if you open a point B at point A of exactly the same nature?
What???
levels
what tools can be used to describe any regularities of any type?
1) they must be rules
2) functional transformations
3) code
4) mixtures of different methods
what tools can be used to describe any pattern of any type?
1) they must be rules
2) functional transformations
3) code
4) mixtures of different methods
A regularity is a regularity because it is already described: there is a formula for it, for example, Newton's law of universal gravitation, or a whole theory.
And in general, tools are selected for the type of processes, which can be:
what tools can be used to describe any pattern of any type?
1) they must be rules
2) functional transformations
3) code
4) mixtures of different methods
repeatability that can be determined by something.
The environment plays a big role, and types like deterministic or random depend on the ability to account for/define something.
And in essence, getting rid of noise is the same response to the same impact)