Machine learning in trading: theory, models, practice and algo-trading - page 2613
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
As is easy to understand, it has all come down to Timoshenko-inspired gas schemes. And that's how it is with you (the practitioners). You want to talk about your super-exclusive knowledge of the market, but the result is either obvious platitudes or something in the vein of the "inevitable dollar crash" sect or the "experts" on the "wave laws of the market".
Well the logic is that on the facts known to all there is a more permanent price behaviour that can be caught. And as long as it is caught by a minority there is hope for profit). And so, of course it's trivial and on speculation or fitting experiments. But that's the way many people live.))
Well the logic is that on the facts known to all there is a more consistent price behaviour which can be caught. And as long as it is caught by a minority there is hope for profit). And so, of course, it's trivial and on speculation or experimentation with tinkering. But that's the way a lot of people live.))
Just no one could do with a little self-reflection and self-criticism. Otherwise, sooner or later everything will come to "black swans" in the form of margin calls due to absence of stop-losses. And it's not just about trading)
As is easy to understand, it has all come down to Timoshenko-inspired gas schemes. And that's the way it is with you (practitioners). You want to talk about your super-exclusive knowledge of the market, but the result is either obvious platitudes or something along the lines of the "inevitable dollar collapse" sect or the tales of "experts" on the "wave laws of the market".
don't argue ;)
----
To dispel all arguments, and not to keep the computer always on, today I calculated the behavior of my system ahead of time
and i purposely shut down the terminal yesterday.
what i got....
buy USDCHF should have opened at 0.9196
let's see:
what seasonality or MO, what are you talking about ???
kotier knows in advance where and why he is going
ahahaha
;)
Just no one could do with a little self-reflection and self-criticism. Otherwise, everything will sooner or later come down to "black swans" in the form of margin calls due to lack of stop-losses. And it's not just about trading).
This behaviour certainly cannot be called risk-free))))) But this area and the purity of experimentation and understanding of details are too far away simply because this is a property of the environment apparently)
Alexei, has your account been hijacked by webgopnik?) nonsense.
There you go, even in this one little joke:
1) No attempt at argument ad rem - just an attempt ad hominem
2) The comrade you mention seems to be known primarily as the TC of many great threads, most of which have been deleted. I only have three threads on highly specific issues and one poll that showed a quite approving attitude towards flooding among forum members (accordingly, I just joined the majority opinion after that poll)
So, as usual - it was just a snag attempt with no basis or justification other than the actual desire to snag.
don't argue ;)
----
To dispel all arguments, and not to keep the computer always on, today I calculated the behavior of my system ahead of time
and i purposely shut down the terminal yesterday.
what i got....
buy USDCHF should have opened at 0.9196
let's see:
what seasonality or MO, what are you talking about ???
kotier knows in advance where and why he is going
ahahaha
;)
Yes levels do exist, only the faint of heart would fail to acknowledge that
they don't just exist, they can be made....and so does everything else.
There you go, even in this one little joke:
1) No attempt at argument ad rem - just an attempt ad hominem
2) The comrade you mention seems to be known primarily as the TC of many great threads, most of which have been deleted. I only have three threads on highly specific issues and one poll that showed a quite approving attitude towards flooding among forum members (accordingly, I just joined the majority opinion after that poll)
So, as usual - it was just a snag attempt with no basis or justification other than the actual desire to snag.
Does April 1st have that effect on you?)
Sorry, I completely forgot). Congratulations on your professional holiday!)