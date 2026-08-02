Machine learning in trading: theory, models, practice and algo-trading - page 2616

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Rorschach #:
Guys, don't be stupid. Take an example. Create courses based on Prado or whatever. At one time, digital filters, MESA, FATL, SATL were a hot topic, now you can catch a haip on grids, the main thing is to present it nicely.
There are already experts with courses on this theme, they even call themselves hedge funds. Russian, by the way
 
Rorschach #:
Guys, don't be stupid. Take an example. Create courses based on Prado or whatever. At one time, digital filters, MESA, FATL, SATL were a hot topic, now you can catch a haip on grids, the main thing is beautifully designed.
A well-known theme: if you can't do it yourself, teach others.
 
elibrarius #:
A well-known theme: if you can not do it yourself, teach others.
+++

The main thing is to have more pathos and mystery... and some science, and if you add a pinch of mashing, the whole forum will pray for you... And it doesn't matter that ideas are leaked in practice... Ahahahaha, this is a wonderful world...


"A crowd is a collection of people who live by tradition and reason by authority."
 

Asked an interesting question on CV, if you don't mind poking this stick


to promote the question, there aren't many hits.

[Deleted]  
mytarmailS #:

Asked an interesting question on CV, if you don't mind poking this stick


to promote the question, not many hits.

Translate the patterns into sets of extrema and relative distances, like a wave layout
The calculator would be, in a loop run through a piece of graph and measure extrema at different scales (given)
 
Maxim Dmitrievsky #:
Translate the patterns into sets of extrema and relative distances, like wave markup
The calculator will cycle through a piece of the graph and measure extrema at different scales (given)

a lot of information is lost if you convert it to extrema, you can interpolate as I did in the example, but I want to believe there is a better way...

Click the arrow!!! )

[Deleted]  
mytarmailS #:

a lot of information is lost if you translate it into extrema, you can use interpolation as I did in the example, but I want to believe there is a better way...

Hit the arrow!!! )

I'm not logged in there and I'm on my phone, I'll do it later in the evening.
 
Maxim Dmitrievsky #:
I'm not registered there.
You should, it has tons of knowledge and smart people to ask and the answer will be real and applicable, not "there are all sorts of tricks or I know how to, but it's a big secret", you understand.
[Deleted]  
mytarmailS #:
Very in vain, there is an abyss of knowledge and smart people you can ask and the answer will be real and applicable, not "there are all sorts of tricks or I know how to, but it's a big secret", you understand.
I know, Google often brings up links to topics there, but I haven't written anything myself
 
Maxim Dmitrievsky #:
I know Google often produces links to topics there but I have not written anything myself.
I don't write often either, I read more often...
I simply search for a site and read questions and answers from people, and not only this site, there are also purely on quanta


I went to quant.stackexchange for example

you type neural network into the search engine

andread questions about neural networks and smart answers.


You also get smart answers. No stupid rubbish, everything is clear and to the point, they give you a "minus" for unintelligent writing.

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