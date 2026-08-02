Machine learning in trading: theory, models, practice and algo-trading - page 2616
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Guys, don't be stupid. Take an example. Create courses based on Prado or whatever. At one time, digital filters, MESA, FATL, SATL were a hot topic, now you can catch a haip on grids, the main thing is to present it nicely.
Guys, don't be stupid. Take an example. Create courses based on Prado or whatever. At one time, digital filters, MESA, FATL, SATL were a hot topic, now you can catch a haip on grids, the main thing is beautifully designed.
A well-known theme: if you can not do it yourself, teach others.
"A crowd is a collection of people who live by tradition and reason by authority."
Asked an interesting question on CV, if you don't mind poking this stick
to promote the question, there aren't many hits.
Asked an interesting question on CV, if you don't mind poking this stick
to promote the question, not many hits.
Translate the patterns into sets of extrema and relative distances, like wave markup
a lot of information is lost if you convert it to extrema, you can interpolate as I did in the example, but I want to believe there is a better way...
Click the arrow!!! )
a lot of information is lost if you translate it into extrema, you can use interpolation as I did in the example, but I want to believe there is a better way...
Hit the arrow!!! )
I'm not registered there.
Very in vain, there is an abyss of knowledge and smart people you can ask and the answer will be real and applicable, not "there are all sorts of tricks or I know how to, but it's a big secret", you understand.
I know Google often produces links to topics there but I have not written anything myself.
I went to quant.stackexchange for example
you type neural network into the search engine
andread questions about neural networks and smart answers.
You also get smart answers. No stupid rubbish, everything is clear and to the point, they give you a "minus" for unintelligent writing.