Machine learning in trading: theory, models, practice and algo-trading - page 2615
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Come on, Renat never said anything... he only "thumbs up".
and I don't think he's got anything but fingers.
Here we go.
check it out, no problem.
;)
And yet clearly and concretely on the level of the algorithm, can you tell?
I'll repeat it.
No, you read it, thoughtfully.
just three posts up there (one link to another, then another link to a third, three posts total)
write it down and read it until it hits you.after I got into it myself it took me 4 years to develop and you're asking for an algorithm....
No, you read it, thoughtfully.
just three posts up there (one link to another, then another link to a third, three posts total)
write it down and read it until it hits you.it took me 4 years to develop it myself after I figured it out and you're asking for an algorithm....
Cheers.
Thank you.
A private chat room is long overdue
Chat implies active communication or working out something together, while here we have free people who are willing to read, take note, and tell who has what problems with their head.
Maxim, that's fine.
As they say, listen to you carefully.
I, too, have some assessment and can give it.
Look, you are still poring over ideas and haven't stopped yet.
Sorry, but this is the initial stage, the familiarisation stage.
In none of them do you have any suggestion of the impact of real trading on pricing.
Which it isn't.........
https://www.cmegroup.com/markets/fx/g10/australian-dollar.contractSpecs.options.html#optionProductId=8092
Maxim, that's fine.
As they say, listen to you carefully.
I, too, have some assessment and can give it.
Look, you are still poring over ideas and haven't stopped yet.
Sorry, but this is the initial stage, the familiarisation stage.
In none of them do you have any suggestion of the impact of real trading on pricing.
Which it isn't.........
https://www.cmegroup.com/markets/fx/g10/australian-dollar.contractSpecs.options.html#optionProductId=8092