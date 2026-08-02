Machine learning in trading: theory, models, practice and algo-trading - page 2615

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Maxim Kuznetsov #:

Come on, Renat never said anything... he only "thumbs up".

and I don't think he's got anything but fingers.

Let's find out.
 
mytarmailS #:
Here we go.

check it out, no problem.

;)

Files:
232.png  10 kb
 
mytarmailS #:
And yet clearly and concretely on the level of the algorithm, can you tell?

It's not interesting to listen to in any other way.
I'll say it again.
 
mytarmailS #:
I'll repeat it.

No, you read it, thoughtfully.

just three posts up there (one link to another, then another link to a third, three posts total)

write it down and read it until it hits you.

after I got into it myself it took me 4 years to develop and you're asking for an algorithm....
 
Renat Akhtyamov #:

No, you read it, thoughtfully.

just three posts up there (one link to another, then another link to a third, three posts total)

write it down and read it until it hits you.

it took me 4 years to develop it myself after I figured it out and you're asking for an algorithm....
Bless you.
 
mytarmailS #:
Cheers.

Thank you.

[Deleted]  
Rorschach #:
A private chat room is long overdue
A chat room implies active communication or working out something together, but here we have free people who can read, take note, tell each other what problems they have in their heads
 
Maxim Dmitrievsky #:
Chat implies active communication or working out something together, while here we have free people who are willing to read, take note, and tell who has what problems with their head.

Maxim, that's fine.

As they say, listen to you carefully.

I, too, have some assessment and can give it.

Look, you are still poring over ideas and haven't stopped yet.

Sorry, but this is the initial stage, the familiarisation stage.

In none of them do you have any suggestion of the impact of real trading on pricing.

Which it isn't.........

https://www.cmegroup.com/markets/fx/g10/australian-dollar.contractSpecs.options.html#optionProductId=8092

[Deleted]  
Renat Akhtyamov #:

Maxim, that's fine.

As they say, listen to you carefully.

I, too, have some assessment and can give it.

Look, you are still poring over ideas and haven't stopped yet.

Sorry, but this is the initial stage, the familiarisation stage.

In none of them do you have any suggestion of the impact of real trading on pricing.

Which it isn't.........

https://www.cmegroup.com/markets/fx/g10/australian-dollar.contractSpecs.options.html#optionProductId=8092

Not rich enough to move courses
 
Guys, don't be stupid. Take an example. Create courses based on Prado or whatever. At one time digital filters, MESA, FATL, SATL were a hot topic, now you can catch a haip on grids, the main thing is to design them nicely.
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