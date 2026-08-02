Machine learning in trading: theory, models, practice and algo-trading - page 2483
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sites?
there are, and?
Website, web platform for trading, I can't spar some indicators from it, I can't find the right json .... Can you do this?
google chrome and open the developer tools to see how to retrieve what the site spits out
I can't remember the details, but it goes something like this
after it gives you what you are interested in, you fill in the link in your browser
if you are satisfied with the site's answer, you should use the mcuel Webrequest and get the text you need on your computer.
Then you do the usual work with strings, also in mcuelle.
Here, the sparsen volumes on major with CME, but it was a long time ago:
I've already done all that, I told you I can't find the file I need in "developer tools" and you say "find the file") ))
go tohttps://xstation5.xtb.com/
Create a demo on a web platform and try to save the sanction
I had a look at the json-ki
I did not find these values, maybe they transfer a picture or did I look at them badly?
Who knows what to do!!!
go tohttps://xstation5.xtb.com/
Create a demo on a web platform and try to spar the sanction
I looked through the json-ki
I have not found these values, maybe they send a picture or did not look well?
Who knows what to do!!!
1) Look at all the files (not just pictures), not just JSON.
2) Maybe the data are transmitted as a stream, not as a file? It's like the same online radio station being listened to by 100 people at the same time, 1 stream for all, rather than each having their own connection and their own data stream. This saves server traffic.
In general, it all depends on the imagination of the programmer... You need to decipher it.
And try to write to tech support. Maybe they have an API, or FTP, or some other way to upload your data.
go tohttps://xstation5.xtb.com/
Create a demo on a web platform and try to spar the sanction
I looked through the json-ki
I have not found these values, maybe they send a picture or did not look well?
Who knows, tell me!
What is there besides json-ki?
What's in there besides json files?
There's quite a lot, I haven't written any sites, so it's hard to say what the purpose of the files is
1) Check all files in general (except pictures), not just JSON.
2) Maybe the data is transmitted as a stream, not as files? It's like the same online radio station being listened to by 100 people at the same time, 1 stream for all, rather than each having his own connection and his own data later. This saves server traffic.
In general, it all depends on the imagination of the programmer... You need to decipher it.
And try to write to tech support. Maybe they have an API, or FTP, or in some other way.
I will not write to support, they will not help with this, but I will try to work out the options...
I just think that this is not exactly the site, and the platform, it may be that there is no access to this information, as well as the balance on the account, for example?
There's quite a lot, I haven't written sites, it's hard to say about the purpose of the files
Try to divide the files into groups, json is the first, something else is the second.
It'll be easier.
catch at least something in the group, then it's a matter of technique, you'll find what you need