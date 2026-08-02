Machine learning in trading: theory, models, practice and algo-trading - page 2447
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What kind of mushrooms do you eat?
It won't work.
if you dig a little deeper, it might work.
if you dig a little deeper, it might work
Check out this entry. Pretty realistic points being made!
For example
Fourier/Wavelet
My method.
If I "see" better than others, is there anything I can find?
Fourier/Wavelet
My method.
If I "see" better than others, is there anything I can find?
Fourier/Wavelet
My method.
If I "see" better than others, can I find something?
To look for patterns, you must first master at least the most elementary ways of transforming data...
The brain does this without thinking, but the algorithm needs to prescribe it
================
One, a pattern, and how many degrees of freedom, I haven't even removed the trend, rotated, etc.....
Now do you understand how stupid it is to feed the last n values to AMO and wait for a miracle?
Although I do so, I repent, because it is the easiest way, and do not need to think, and the result is predictable...
Check out this entry. Pretty realistic points being made!
Divorced. "Pie salesman" -- watch from 7:30 p.m. -- that's what he's talking about himself.
Well, the nonsense called "efficient market" -- he doesn't know what it's about at all. He doesn't understand that this fraud (the theory of the "efficient market") is in and of itself an instrument of bribery. He is not able to understand it.