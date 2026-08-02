Machine learning in trading: theory, models, practice and algo-trading - page 2429
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Are there any links to sources and literature? Because the search returns this ......
Are there any links to sources and literature? Because the search returns this ......
Don't overthink it. This is just as an example. There are better and faster tools.
So this is it...
Are there any links to sources and literature? Because the search returns this ......
in this thread
https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/reshetov
Once again, for those who don't understand, what does Forex have to do with it?
I am glad that you understand that you are not abstruse. You have a Forex strategy that gives buy or sell signals, but like all strategies, these signals work 50-50. The neural network allows you to classify these signals for truth or falsity of the signal. Example: The basic signal issued a buy signal, and the NS said "NO" then this signal to buy false and should sell. Did I explain it clearly?
Given that the input network is fed a sufficiently large amount of data that is analyzed manually in a very short time is not possible, if not possible to do so in principle.
Here is a link to its description. I'm not going to lie I've already finished it in terms of additional metrics and everything, but the latest version is also robust
https://sites.google.com/site/libvmr/home
Here is a link to its description. I'm not going to lie I've already finished it in terms of additional metrics and everything, but the latest version is also robust
https://sites.google.com/site/libvmr/home
he gave up on it:
I'm glad you understand that you do not understand. You have a Forex strategy that gives signals to buy or sell, but like all strategies these signals work 50-50. The neural network allows you to classify these signals for truth or falsity of the signal. Example: The basic signal issued a buy signal, and the NS said "NO" then this signal to buy false and should sell. Did I explain it clearly?
The fact that the input network is fed a sufficiently large amount of data that can not be analyzed manually in a very short time, if it is not possible to do so in principle.
I have 100% accurate, no need for a neural network
They are not traders - they are just theorists.
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The way I see their work - like, they flip a coin and TP only takes, while they don't notice the drawdown.