Machine learning in trading: theory, models, practice and algo-trading - page 2429

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spiderman8811:
Are there any links to sources and literature? Because the search returns this ......
So this is it...
But she's still very dumb, she needs more training.
 
spiderman8811:
Are there any links to sources and literature? Because the search returns this ......
Don't worry. This is just as an example. There are more advanced and faster tools.
 
elibrarius:
Don't overthink it. This is just as an example. There are better and faster tools.
Good
 
mytarmailS:
So this is it...
But she's still very dumb, she needs more training.
😁😁😁😁😁🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
 
spiderman8811:
Are there any links to sources and literature? Because the search returns this ......

in this thread

https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/reshetov

Yury Reshetov
Yury Reshetov
  • 2016.02.24
  • www.mql5.com
Профиль трейдера
 
Vladimir Baskakov:
Once again, for those who don't understand, what does Forex have to do with it?

I am glad that you understand that you are not abstruse. You have a Forex strategy that gives buy or sell signals, but like all strategies, these signals work 50-50. The neural network allows you to classify these signals for truth or falsity of the signal. Example: The basic signal issued a buy signal, and the NS said "NO" then this signal to buy false and should sell. Did I explain it clearly?

Given that the input network is fed a sufficiently large amount of data that is analyzed manually in a very short time is not possible, if not possible to do so in principle.

 

Here is a link to its description. I'm not going to lie I've already finished it in terms of additional metrics and everything, but the latest version is also robust

https://sites.google.com/site/libvmr/home

Векторная машина Решетова
  • sites.google.com
Теория и практика алгоритмов машинного обучения обладающих обобщающей способностью
 
Mihail Marchukajtes:

Here is a link to its description. I'm not going to lie I've already finished it in terms of additional metrics and everything, but the latest version is also robust

https://sites.google.com/site/libvmr/home

he gave up on it:


[Deleted]  
Mihail Marchukajtes:

I'm glad you understand that you do not understand. You have a Forex strategy that gives signals to buy or sell, but like all strategies these signals work 50-50. The neural network allows you to classify these signals for truth or falsity of the signal. Example: The basic signal issued a buy signal, and the NS said "NO" then this signal to buy false and should sell. Did I explain it clearly?

The fact that the input network is fed a sufficiently large amount of data that can not be analyzed manually in a very short time, if it is not possible to do so in principle.

My data is 100% accurate, I don't need a neural network
[Deleted]  
Vladimir Baskakov:
I have 100% accurate, no need for a neural network

They are not traders - they are just theorists.

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The way I see their work - like, they flip a coin and TP only takes, while they don't notice the drawdown.

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