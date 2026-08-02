Machine learning in trading: theory, models, practice and algo-trading - page 2265

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Rorschach:

The same shit with paired trading, you're looking for a nice spread, but on the OOS it immediately disperses.

What to do?

 
Rorschach:

The same crap with paired trading, you look for a nice spread, and on the oos it immediately disperses.

eva and chif, 10 days


[Deleted]  
Renat Akhtyamov:

they already explained above

MO is the coolest fit, a tester can't do that

no other explanation yet
It is clear and for the fit they wrote 2600 pages
 
Vladimir Baskakov:
Guys, explain to the nubus, what does the MO and forex have to do with it, where is the connection?

They have already explained above

The Expert Advisor is the best fit, a tester cannot do that.

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Machine Learning in Trading: Theory, Practice, Trading and Beyond

mytarmailS, 2020.12.24 11:08

I don't know how to use automatic selection of parameters in the Strategy Tester, this is already a primitive machine learning.

no other explanation yet
 
Renat Akhtyamov:

eva and chif, 10 days.

And before that, it was spreading. If you build a spread on history from 7 to 16, after 16 the spread will split.


 
Rorschach:

Before that, it was spreading. If you build a spread on history from 7 to 16, after 16 the spread will spread out.


ok

let's see

 
mytarmailS:

And I slowly continue to experiment with training neural networks with fitness function ....

I came up with this way of describing the utility function (fitness function) , instead of teaching the network to maximize profit, I tried to teach the network to "maximize beautiful graph of income"

what is "maximally beautiful income graph" ? i expressed it as coefficient of correlation of linearly increasing line and yield graph

traine 20k

test 20k

the criterion - "the most beautiful graph of income " (described above) + double commission


the neuron is trained poorly, too few neurons for such a large sample

but the criterion clearly describes the model better by equity than max profit


 
Rorschach:

Before that, it was spreading. If you build a spread on the history from 7 to 16, after 16 the spread will spread out.


Thank you! You made me laugh with your three posts, from the bottom of my heart!

Especially touched my soul.

"And then the fantasy concile...

"Darkness. Darkness. The factory."

 
mytarmailS:

Train 20k

test 20k

criterion - "the most beautiful graph of income" (described above) + double commission


neuronics is poorly trained, too few neurons for such a large sample

but the criterion clearly describes the model better by equity than max profit


Proposal - a traine of 20k split into three more sections and

criterion -"maximally beautiful income graph" (described above) + double commission - to supplement it + maximally similar at all three segments

I.e., not only that, the average "beautiful" of the three plots should be better, and the difference between the minimum and maximum "beautiful" of the three plots should be minimized.

[Deleted]  
mytarmailS:

Train 20k

test 20k

criterion - "the most beautiful graph of income" (described above) + double commission


neuronics is trained poorly, too few neurons for such a large sample

but the criterion clearly describes the model better by equity than max profit


it's ok, go to Market with a trillion monthly turnover

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