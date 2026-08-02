Machine learning in trading: theory, models, practice and algo-trading - page 2267

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Vladimir Baskakov:
And by what page will the idea take shape and something worthwhile will be born?

it is only by prepayment

 
Maxim Dmitrievsky:

I didn't understand anything about the noise and the filter and the combinations of mash-ups. But, perhaps, this is for the best.

Let's say there is a conditional mask, as a representative of filters. To reverse-engineer it, you need to apply it to noise or a single pulse. Then we get a spectrum from it, and the spectrum shows all its parameters, cutoff frequencies, etc.

Probably this method will work for grids, too.

 
Maxim Dmitrievsky:

Comrade, you're an idiot for life.

go sell your crap indicators on the multicillion-dollar market

calm down because you won't get away, ever

here's another one, just so you understand what they say.

"I understand that you develop your horizons practicing writing code in different languages, which leads to a lot of foreign bodies in the program, but do not be rude, because this is your painful way, not mine.

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Renat Akhtyamov:

Calm down because you won't, ever.

Here's another one, just so you understand what they're saying.

"I understand that you develop your horizons by practicing writing code in different languages, which leads to a lot of foreign bodies in the program, but don't be rude, because this is your painful way, not mine."

read above

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Rorschach:

Suppose there is a conditional mask, as a representative of filters. To reverse-engineer it, you need to apply it to noise or a single pulse. Then we get a spectrum from it, and the spectrum shows all its parameters, cut-off frequencies, etc.

Perhaps such a method would work on meshes as well.

ah... I guess... I just wanted to train a grid to trade some kind of martingale )

 
Vladimir Baskakov:
And by what page will the thought form and something worthwhile be born?

You do not understand anything, this branch is necessary only for recruitment of sectarians of the great Thinker

 
Rorschach:

You don't understand anything, this thread is only for the recruitment of the great Thinker sectarians

have long since figured it out
 
Maxim Dmitrievsky:

ah... I guess... I just wanted to train the grid to trade some kind of martingale )

To do it with normal logic or a separate grid for this task

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Rorschach:

Do the usual logic or a separate grid for this task

everything is the same as usual, but the marks take into account the averaging. There will be a completely different layout, which is interesting

 
Maxim Dmitrievsky:

It's okay, pour it into the Market with a trillion monthly turnover

i don't know how to mcl ((

5k trainee.

40k test

Try to apply my criterion with your gmm, in theory it should find working models better

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