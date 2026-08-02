Machine learning in trading: theory, models, practice and algo-trading - page 2222
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Anyway... I've done
did not train anything yet but visually, I do not see anything like that
psa is on the signs of a 5 comp
and with simulated data
train, experiment. As boredom - I'll throw up other topics
better if in the comments to the article will share the results
here everything gets lost
Get out and come in beautifully 🤣🤣 Okay, you're funny, I'll come back later
Maximka you really think that there is no one to compete, in your treatment I see that you hint as if I am watching it again, no, I do not watch this thread, who will I be if there is someone who can check it,
I'd love to help you, but I'm not interested in MO yet.
this to about 2 years ago, something was a question don't remember exactly how it was, not to me personally, something like do it yourself only).
Everything has already been invented a long time ago! See package R - "automl"
Thanks, I looked through examples and did not see network training by fitness function, all examples with X and Y data, probably there is only possible to train weights by their own, not the target...
If I'm wrong, I would be very grateful for an example with network training for maximal profit...
It's better if you share the results in the comments to the article
It all gets lost here.
I'm not posting anything new.
So I do not put anything that new
Maybe you can pick up some other features, I do not have enough for everything
Maybe you can pick up some other features, I don't have enough for everything
In the simulation, there are such nasties.
I think you can try to pick them up genetically, it's probably to replace your permanent sampling
In the simulation, there are these usrays
I think you can try to pick them up genetically, it would probably replace your constant sampling
Did it shoot you in the + that you so shat that you turned off monitoring? 🤣🤣🤣 or did you run to get another one? This circus is hilarious 😄😄😄😄
It's too early for you, Mahimka, to go to the market. Practice telling the difference between cats and dogs by machine.
I already have, that's why I'm telling you. Otherwise you wouldn't have bothered to answer. Hee hee. Adieu. No answer. I'm not gonna read it.
It's too early for you, Mahimka, to go to the market. You have to practice to distinguish between cats and dogs.
I already have, that's why I'm answering you. Otherwise you wouldn't have bothered to answer. Hee hee. Adieu. No answer. I won't read it.
Vladimir, I do not support you at all, Maksimka is my dear fellow, I cannot support him in ME yet.
Don't, it's for a priori initialization
OK
Did you teach it with psa or with the original one?
ok
Did you teach it on the psa or the original?
I did better on the original.