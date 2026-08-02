Machine learning in trading: theory, models, practice and algo-trading - page 2221
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Well, it's okay without random.)
I still don't understand what his role is there
Making marks, I think it's more normal than zigzagging or God knows what
dunno... maybe I don't understand something
I don't know... Maybe I don't understand something.
Hold on, I'll be right in.
Enter beautifully
If we still talk about tastes,
Anyway... I did
did not train anything yet but visually, I do not see anything like that
rsa on the signs of 5 comp
and with simulated data
Anyway... I've done
did not train anything yet but visually, I do not see anything like that
psa is on the signs of a 5 comp
and with simulated data
clusters are more dense, at least. Fewer emissions should be.
clusters are denser, at the very least. There should be less emissions.
We should try to practice...
If non-normalized prices are submitted to rsa, then you can see the difference
but it makes no sense to use non-normalized ones
I figured out how you can train a "minimum" neuron from almost any package, which is sharpened for classification or regression
The main thing is that the package gives access to the weights of the neuronka and allows you to change them.
The recipe is as follows.
1) train the neural network, it does not matter what, the main thing is to get a model with weights
2) choose an optimization method (genetics, muravi, swarming, annealing simulation, etc.)
3) write a fitness function
4) take the weights of the neuron and represent them as parameters for optimization
that's it!!! )))
You can train neuronka to make a profit, or make it create some kind of mega indicator or whatever...
It's all been thought of long ago! See R package - "automl"!