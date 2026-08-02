Machine learning in trading: theory, models, practice and algo-trading - page 2233
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For the real experts - phyton)
:D did not pay attentionmy stomach hurts from laughing these days)
Hello all. Can you advise, guide, push in the right direction, on how to run .py file from mql5. Maybe someone has some kind of scriptulina or function. Let the long, let the communication through the file. I will be very grateful if you have any)
in the meta editor of mt5 in the folder include, there are examples for win api
I don't remember what exactly through what, something like process create or shell execute.
you can also use scripts
in the meta-editor of mt5 in the folder include there are examples for win api
I do not remember what exactly, something like process create or shell execute.
You can also use scripts, but i have not tried them.
Thank you! In the mql script we saw a loop that is waiting for an opportunity to open the file:
And in python, we saw a loop with an exception that performs the same function.
Everything works even in the tester.
Thank you! In the mql script we saw a loop that is waiting for an opportunity to open the file:
And in python, we saw a loop with an exception that performs the same function.
All works, even in the tester.
If you need to transfer information - python api allows you to get different things from the terminal and you can open trades
By the way, yes... for the Strategy Tester an interesting option is through a file, the main thing is not to kill the SSD)
I tried to train a neural network in R using the neuralnet library.
There are two questions:
I tried to train a neural network in R using the neuralnet library.
There are two questions:
1.
model.rds or write the pathsource
2.
If you mean how to evaluate the significance of the features, take a look at the NeuralNetTools package, where everything is clearly written in the examples.
Active learning in its pure form did not work. My idea turned out to be more robust. I discarded active learning for now. The idea is interesting, but it does not drag on the quotes. It seems to work with the pips.
I was poking around in this package.
If you need to transfer information - python api allows you to get different things from the terminal, and you can open trades
By the way, yes... for the tester it is interesting via a file, the main thing is not to kill the SSD)
I am aware of python. Here is the idea of running models in the tester. I made a few simple testers, they are ok, but now I need to run them in a tester for MT, to get my hopes up)))
I know about the pitot. There is an idea to run models in the tester. I've made a bunch of testers, they are ok, now I need to run them in a tester for MT to get my hopes up))).
any other models, not the busts? what's the problem with mql sparring?
some other models, not boosts? what is the difficulty in sparring in mql
I have a classifier on two-dimensional ultra-precise keras networks. The input is a graphical representation of the quote which is sawed with matplotlib. In my tester which takes into account the spread on each position everything is fine. Test for 2020.
I tried to pair it with mql using keras2cpp but it did not work. So I decided to use file. Everything is slow anyway)) and talking through file will not make any difference.