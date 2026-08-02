Machine learning in trading: theory, models, practice and algo-trading - page 2135
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No. I think about the Grail all the time, and work makes me think about work.
So do I thin out the tics?
Maybe with the help of NS we can figure out how to thin the ticks.
Load a tick series and let the neural network thin the thread until it meets some conditions.
Let the experts tell me if it is possible or not...
...
A market model cannot be built from indicator readings.
A model can only be built by the position of points in space.
In our case, it is the position of points on the chart plane.
So, should I thin the tics?
Maybe with the help of NS we can figure out how to thin the ticks.
Load a tick series, and let the neural network thin the flow, until it satisfies some conditions.
Let the experts tell you whether it is possible or not...
of course it is possible, but you have to set the task wisely
A market model cannot be built based on indicator readings.
A model can only be built by the position of points in space.
In our case, by the position of points on the chart plane.
Does the chart have a plane?
does the graph have a plane?
My monitor is flat, the graph is flat on it. Maybe you have a round one like a globe, then I envy you.)
Here's a simple example of a machine recognizing a market model from 8 points on a plane.
The machine recognizes the market pattern and gives an unambiguous exact answer. "1837". The current 4 o'clock.
This is the simplest example.
My monitor is flat, it has a flat chart. Maybe you have a round one like a globe, then I envy you.)
I love this rewiring .....
It follows from this thought that indicators do not work because their points do not lie on a plane
You can't build a market model from indicator readings.
A model can only be built by the position of points in space.
In our case, by the position of the points on the chart plane.
Aren't they lying or do you have a separate round monitor for indicators?
Actually, I understand what you wanted to say, but your thought was phrased incorrectly...
I should have said so: I'm forming my model according to price extrema, combinations of positions of extrema in relation to each other form a pattern.
ALL!!!
These numbers don't tell you anything. They are information to the machine about the location of points in space. They are the basis for a market model. There are very few simple models. They change periodically, but they are constantly repeated. This is the pattern of charts such as financial charts.
It is possible to create a complex structure in which you can see the smallest details of market behavior for accurate analysis.
I am not a programmer, so I cannot build complex structures. I do everything only superficially. I cannot find a decent personality for general work.
I love these over-shoots .....
From this thought it follows that the indicators do not work because their points do not lie on the plane
Or do you have a separate round monitor for indicators?
Actually I understand what you wanted to say, but your thought was not phrased correctly...
I should have said so: I'm forming my model according to price extrema, combinations of positions of extrema in relation to each other form a pattern.
ALL!!!
What does this have to do withre-shaping?
A market model cannot be built from indicator readings. POINT.
I think the word "model" is clear.
I don't understand at all how to build a model by oscillators.
What does this have to do withshifting?
You can't build a market model on indicator readings. POINT.
You don't understand what an indicator is, or rather a filter...
An indicator is a mathematical formula (a filter) that transforms the original information into something qualitative (filtered)
When drawing a trend line from extremums to filter an event, you create a mathematical transformation(filter)== indicator
And right after that you shout out from your lack of understanding that it doesn't work))) Paradox)
More precisely the problem of stereotypical thinking ...
DOT))
The filter may be everything, the trading system itself is a filter that makes a choice (filters) based on all available information.