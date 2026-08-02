Machine learning in trading: theory, models, practice and algo-trading - page 1982

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Maxim Dmitrievsky:

You figured out python? :D

))

I kind of thought I figured out R after 3 months of studying ..... It took me 5 years and I realize that I know nothing)

[Deleted]  
mytarmailS:

))

I kind of thought I figured out R after 3 months of research .... It's been 5 years and I realize I don't know anything ))

Well run the example (in private). There is a simple tester and the logic itself

There you can see the number of layers in both subnets. I chose it empirically.

you can run the tester on other symbols

 
Maxim Dmitrievsky:

Well, run the example (in private). There is a simple tester and the logic itself

there is the number of layers in both subnets look. I picked it up empirically.

You can run the tester on other symbols.

Ok. Thanks.

 
Maxim Dmitrievsky:


Hi!

The signal in the profile, is it a bot on the sub?

[Deleted]  
Farkhat Guzairov:

Hi!

The signal in the profile, is it a bot on the sub?

Hi. Yeah, fighting with console python... interpreter stops working at idle

 
Maxim Dmitrievsky:

I do not know)) I already googled a lot, but did not find an answer... How to get VSC to see "Builder" biblio (all skippets in one folder) and how to install this damn "matplotlib.pyplot" (no such biblio in "extensions")

[Deleted]  
mytarmailS:

I don't know)) I've already fucked up googling, but I haven't found an answer... How to get VSC to see "Builder" (all skippets in one folder) and how to install this damn "matplotlib.pyplot" (in "extensions" no such bible)

pip install matplotlib on the command line

to see the builder put it in the same folder as the script.

 
Maxim Dmitrievsky:

pip install matplotlib on the command line

Installed...

Do you also have two consoles?

It turns out you should have installed it through "cmd".


Maxim Dmitrievsky:

Put it in the same folder as the script to see the builder.

I did it right away, everything is in the same folder.

mytarmailS:

............ make VSC to see the bible - "Builder" (all skeptics in one folder) and like ...............

but still can't see


[Deleted]  
mytarmailS:

Installed...

Do you also have two consoles?

It turned out that you had to install through "cmd"


So I did, everything is in the same folder.

But it still can't see it.


you can run it from "cmd" if you get no error message it means that the error light is on

ide just shows different terminals, you can add other terminals and so on.

 
Maxim Dmitrievsky:

Well, run the string, if there are no errors it means that the error highlighting is driving

>>> from Builder import randomized_lqv_subnet_builder, randomized_d_subnet_builder

Traceback (most recent call last):

  File "<stdin>", line 1, in <module>

ModuleNotFoundError: No module named 'Builder'
1...197519761977197819791980198119821983198419851986198719881989...3743
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