Machine learning in trading: theory, models, practice and algo-trading - page 1982
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You figured out python? :D
))
I kind of thought I figured out R after 3 months of studying ..... It took me 5 years and I realize that I know nothing)
))
I kind of thought I figured out R after 3 months of research .... It's been 5 years and I realize I don't know anything ))
Well run the example (in private). There is a simple tester and the logic itself
There you can see the number of layers in both subnets. I chose it empirically.
you can run the tester on other symbols
Well, run the example (in private). There is a simple tester and the logic itself
there is the number of layers in both subnets look. I picked it up empirically.
You can run the tester on other symbols.
Ok. Thanks.
Hi!
The signal in the profile, is it a bot on the sub?
Hi!
The signal in the profile, is it a bot on the sub?
Hi. Yeah, fighting with console python... interpreter stops working at idle
I do not know)) I already googled a lot, but did not find an answer... How to get VSC to see "Builder" biblio (all skippets in one folder) and how to install this damn "matplotlib.pyplot" (no such biblio in "extensions")
I don't know)) I've already fucked up googling, but I haven't found an answer... How to get VSC to see "Builder" (all skippets in one folder) and how to install this damn "matplotlib.pyplot" (in "extensions" no such bible)
pip install matplotlib on the command line
to see the builder put it in the same folder as the script.
pip install matplotlib on the command line
Installed...
Do you also have two consoles?
It turns out you should have installed it through "cmd".
Put it in the same folder as the script to see the builder.
I did it right away, everything is in the same folder.
............ make VSC to see the bible - "Builder" (all skeptics in one folder) and like ...............
but still can't see
Installed...
Do you also have two consoles?
It turned out that you had to install through "cmd"
So I did, everything is in the same folder.
But it still can't see it.
you can run it from "cmd" if you get no error message it means that the error light is on
ide just shows different terminals, you can add other terminals and so on.
Well, run the string, if there are no errors it means that the error highlighting is driving