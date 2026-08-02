Machine learning in trading: theory, models, practice and algo-trading - page 1971

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I couldn't help but post it )) burst into tears )

 
Maxim Dmitrievsky:

Max, send me some simple code in Python with data loading and learning something, because I do not understand these tutorials

 
Maxim Dmitrievsky:

in what tutorials?

Oh shit, I was reading this cool article from some learning guru, but all the examples are not working because the article was in 2008)) I don't have this syntax anymore)

I watched some videos, and they teach me how to declare variables for 2 hours ...


I had no desire to do it after that )) , I need such tasks with motivation ...

Do you use OOP?

[Deleted]  
mytarmailS:

Oh my god, I was reading some kind of cool article by some kind of learning guru, all the examples are not working because the article was in 2008)) I don't have this syntax anymore))

I was watching videos, and they taught me how to declare variables for 2 hours ...


I had no desire to do it after that )) , I need such tasks with motivation ...

Do you use OOP?

Python is in principle OOP, all objects are there) You mean classes? Well, sometimes, if you need it. Mostly unnecessary.

 
Maxim Dmitrievsky:

python is basically OOP, all objects are there)

Yes R is exactly the same there are also all objects but the classes I learned only a couple of days ago)))) when I looked at the code of "our" programmer

Maxim Dmitrievsky:

What do you mean classes?

Yes, R also has all this, I didn't even know, it's a shame



By the way my first impression of python is not so good ...

Don't think I'm advertising or anything, but in R, the designs are +-2 times shorter than in python and readable.

But let's chalk it up to my lack of experience

[Deleted]  
mytarmailS:

Yes R is exactly the same there also all objects but classes I learned only a couple of days ago)))) when I looked at the code of "our" programmer

Yes, R also has it all, I didn't even know, it's embarrassing.



By the way my first impression of python is not so good ...

don't think I'm advertising or anything, but in R, the designs are +- 2 times shorter than in python and readable

but let's chalk it up to my inexperience.

R is shorter on average, yes. But you have to memorize all sorts of squiggles. In python it's more classic familiar syntax, but not overcomplicated with brackets, etc.

 
Maxim Dmitrievsky:

did not work, maybe in the mt need to do something else


pandas and mt bibles installed

[Deleted]  
mytarmailS:

it didn't work, maybe something else needs to be done in mt


pandas and mt bibles installed

from datetimeimport datetime

import datetime first, otherwise datetime does not understand

this error, don't pay attention to it, i don't know why it's so )) it's probably the way the lib is written


you can start it line by line with shift+enter and check

mt5.initialize() should open terminal and return True
 
Maxim Dmitrievsky:

from datetimeimport datetime

Import it first, it doesn't understand datetime

this error, don't pay attention to it, i don't know why)) it's probably the way the lib is written


you can start it line by line with shift+enter and check

mt5.initialize() should open terminal and return True

it opened the terminal but it seems to me it did nothing else and i got 4 errors


 
mytarmailS:

in tensorflow-in keras-in theano -in mxnet-in pyTorch- etc ....

What is this enumeration, what is it about?

mytarmailS:

I didn't seethe button-"convert millions of lines of code, create and train a convolutional deep network in mql!!! because I am a trader and I want to"

It's not about creating, in terms of the learning process, it's about the results - don't get confused. All these languages are good to find a solution, but it's better to apply the model in MQL.

mytarmailS:

But the whole world uses it, it's probably a game of random

:)

The method described there works best on multi-class samples, and when there are two or three classes, the solution seems redundant.

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