Machine learning in trading: theory, models, practice and algo-trading - page 1971
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I couldn't help but post it )) burst into tears )
Max, send me some simple code in Python with data loading and learning something, because I do not understand these tutorials
in what tutorials?
Oh shit, I was reading this cool article from some learning guru, but all the examples are not working because the article was in 2008)) I don't have this syntax anymore)
I watched some videos, and they teach me how to declare variables for 2 hours ...
I had no desire to do it after that )) , I need such tasks with motivation ...
Do you use OOP?
Oh my god, I was reading some kind of cool article by some kind of learning guru, all the examples are not working because the article was in 2008)) I don't have this syntax anymore))
I was watching videos, and they taught me how to declare variables for 2 hours ...
I had no desire to do it after that )) , I need such tasks with motivation ...
Do you use OOP?
Python is in principle OOP, all objects are there) You mean classes? Well, sometimes, if you need it. Mostly unnecessary.
python is basically OOP, all objects are there)
Yes R is exactly the same there are also all objects but the classes I learned only a couple of days ago)))) when I looked at the code of "our" programmer
What do you mean classes?
Yes, R also has all this, I didn't even know, it's a shame
By the way my first impression of python is not so good ...
Don't think I'm advertising or anything, but in R, the designs are +-2 times shorter than in python and readable.
But let's chalk it up to my lack of experience
Yes R is exactly the same there also all objects but classes I learned only a couple of days ago)))) when I looked at the code of "our" programmer
Yes, R also has it all, I didn't even know, it's embarrassing.
By the way my first impression of python is not so good ...
don't think I'm advertising or anything, but in R, the designs are +- 2 times shorter than in python and readable
but let's chalk it up to my inexperience.
R is shorter on average, yes. But you have to memorize all sorts of squiggles. In python it's more classic familiar syntax, but not overcomplicated with brackets, etc.
did not work, maybe in the mt need to do something else
pandas and mt bibles installed
it didn't work, maybe something else needs to be done in mt
pandas and mt bibles installed
from datetimeimport datetime
import datetime first, otherwise datetime does not understand
this error, don't pay attention to it, i don't know why it's so )) it's probably the way the lib is written
you can start it line by line with shift+enter and check
from datetimeimport datetime
Import it first, it doesn't understand datetime
this error, don't pay attention to it, i don't know why)) it's probably the way the lib is written
you can start it line by line with shift+enter and check
it opened the terminal but it seems to me it did nothing else and i got 4 errors
in tensorflow-in keras-in theano -in mxnet-in pyTorch- etc ....
What is this enumeration, what is it about?
I didn't seethe button-"convert millions of lines of code, create and train a convolutional deep network in mql!!! because I am a trader and I want to"
It's not about creating, in terms of the learning process, it's about the results - don't get confused. All these languages are good to find a solution, but it's better to apply the model in MQL.
But the whole world uses it, it's probably a game of random
:)
The method described there works best on multi-class samples, and when there are two or three classes, the solution seems redundant.