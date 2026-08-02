Machine learning in trading: theory, models, practice and algo-trading - page 1970

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Remember I said if everything turns out fabulous, then there's something wrong... The result should be average.... Need to check everything carefully.... Max if it's OOS, it's either a coincidence, checked by repeated optimizations by sliding window, or somewhere peeking..... Take it as a practice when you get such results to doubt. After all, you understand that we are working against the giants of the market with computing power and expert teams, can not just take it and played perfectly. It's not real.... Equity should grow at an angle of 45 degrees, with a good deal profit to loss 3:1 IMHO
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elibrarius:
There is a sense of uncertainty... that it won't even pay for itself with electricity.

I just don't have time for this.

 
I decided all the same to install SmartICS and remembered that I had a virtual machine with the HTP, and what do you think? I started the Windows, clicked the NSh icon and it booted without any problems, but this program is of little use, if only to connect their libraries there....
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Mihail Marchukajtes:
Remember I said if everything turns out fabulous then something is wrong... The result should be average.... You need to check everything carefully.... Max if it's OOS, it's either a coincidence, checked by repeated sliding window optimizations, or a peek somewhere..... Take it as a practice when you get such results to doubt. After all, you understand that we are working against the giants of the market with computing power and expert teams, can not just take it and played perfectly. It's not real.... the equities should grow at an angle of 45 degrees, with a good deal profit to loss 3:1 IMHO

i just do it and that's all, i have no emotions about it) i like the process itself

 
Maxim Dmitrievsky:

I just do it and that's all, I have no emotions about it) I like the process itself

Damn well it's fun when you know exactly what you can apply in practice, not just pretty pictures to draw.....
 
Maxim Dmitrievsky:

What IDE do you write in?

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mytarmailS:

And what IDE do you write in?

VSCode, like a lightweight visual studio. You put a python plugin there for syntax highlighting and that's it.

 
Maxim Dmitrievsky:

VSCode, a kind of visual studio lightweight. There python plugin for syntax highlighting and that's it

Run it ..., the studio is beautiful :)))

This is all I know how))

 
Maxim Dmitrievsky:

learn ) put the python plugin, google manuals, there are in russian

In the right pane extensions, there write Python and install the first plugin.

there i think you will need to configure the debugger, but this is not so important.

I can't install the plugin, I do not have it from my phone, it does not seem to pull, tomorrow I will try

 

What's wrong with Meta Trader? There's all sorts of other windows, not to mention options modules. The main thing is to set it up properly.


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