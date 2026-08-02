Machine learning in trading: theory, models, practice and algo-trading - page 1970
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There is a sense of uncertainty... that it won't even pay for itself with electricity.
I just don't have time for this.
Remember I said if everything turns out fabulous then something is wrong... The result should be average.... You need to check everything carefully.... Max if it's OOS, it's either a coincidence, checked by repeated sliding window optimizations, or a peek somewhere..... Take it as a practice when you get such results to doubt. After all, you understand that we are working against the giants of the market with computing power and expert teams, can not just take it and played perfectly. It's not real.... the equities should grow at an angle of 45 degrees, with a good deal profit to loss 3:1 IMHO
i just do it and that's all, i have no emotions about it) i like the process itself
I just do it and that's all, I have no emotions about it) I like the process itself
What IDE do you write in?
And what IDE do you write in?
VSCode, like a lightweight visual studio. You put a python plugin there for syntax highlighting and that's it.
VSCode, a kind of visual studio lightweight. There python plugin for syntax highlighting and that's it
Run it ..., the studio is beautiful :)))
This is all I know how))
learn ) put the python plugin, google manuals, there are in russian
In the right pane extensions, there write Python and install the first plugin.
there i think you will need to configure the debugger, but this is not so important.
I can't install the plugin, I do not have it from my phone, it does not seem to pull, tomorrow I will try
What's wrong with Meta Trader? There's all sorts of other windows, not to mention options modules. The main thing is to set it up properly.