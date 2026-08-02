Machine learning in trading: theory, models, practice and algo-trading - page 1972

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mytarmailS:

it started the terminal, but I don't think it did anything else, 4 errors again


turn on the TERMINAL tab below, the same as in R.

then you can see what's inside pr

pr

and from datetimeimport datetime forgot. This is a standard lib for working with dates and times.


 
Maxim Dmitrievsky:

turn on the TERMINAL tab at the bottom, the same as in R.

then you can see what's inside the pr

pr

and from datetimeimport datetime forgot. This is a standard lib for working with dates and time.


i can't even run metatrader now )))) ahah, i feel like a helpless nerd)


 
Aleksey Vyazmikin:

All these languages are good for finding a solution, but it is better to apply the model in MQL.

You need to apply the models where they were created, and the final solution should be sent to Metatrader as a yes/no.

[Deleted]  
mytarmailS:

now even metatrader does not start )))) ahah, i feel like a helpless zero))


you can see all the errors in the terminal.

 
Maxim Dmitrievsky:

open the terminal tab, all the errors will be there

It worked, I was stupid.

[Deleted]  
mytarmailS:

It worked, I was stupid.

That's it, you can read that book on syntax. It's 2-3 days long. For dataframes and stuff, it's either the Pandas package documentation or another book. For machine learning any MO lib is installed, there are no standard MO libs like in R

 
mytarmailS:

You should apply models where they were created, and you should send the final solution to Metatrader as a yes/no

This is a different philosophy, I don't want to argue.

How do you now send the data sets to apply the model in R - through a file?

 
Maxim Dmitrievsky:

That's it, you can read that book on syntax. It's two or three days long. For all sorts of dataframes and stuff, it's either the Pandas package documentation or another book. For machine learning any MO lib is installed, there are no standard MO libs like in R

Ok, thanks.

Aleksey Vyazmikin:

It's a different philosophy, I don't want to argue.

It's an objective reality.

Aleksey Vyazmikin:

How do you now pass data sets to apply the model in R - through a file?

yes

[Deleted]  
mytarmailS:

Okay, thank you.

then download his libu from git, in the vscode file-open the folder where you downloaded it. And you can run the examples.

 
mytarmailS:

Ok thanks

This is an objective reality.

Yes

The longer the path, the longer the delay.

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