Machine learning in trading: theory, models, practice and algo-trading - page 1972
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
it started the terminal, but I don't think it did anything else, 4 errors again
turn on the TERMINAL tab below, the same as in R.
then you can see what's inside pr
pr
and from datetimeimport datetime forgot. This is a standard lib for working with dates and times.
turn on the TERMINAL tab at the bottom, the same as in R.
then you can see what's inside the pr
pr
and from datetimeimport datetime forgot. This is a standard lib for working with dates and time.
i can't even run metatrader now )))) ahah, i feel like a helpless nerd)
All these languages are good for finding a solution, but it is better to apply the model in MQL.
You need to apply the models where they were created, and the final solution should be sent to Metatrader as a yes/no.
now even metatrader does not start )))) ahah, i feel like a helpless zero))
you can see all the errors in the terminal.
open the terminal tab, all the errors will be there
It worked, I was stupid.
It worked, I was stupid.
That's it, you can read that book on syntax. It's 2-3 days long. For dataframes and stuff, it's either the Pandas package documentation or another book. For machine learning any MO lib is installed, there are no standard MO libs like in R
You should apply models where they were created, and you should send the final solution to Metatrader as a yes/no
This is a different philosophy, I don't want to argue.
How do you now send the data sets to apply the model in R - through a file?
That's it, you can read that book on syntax. It's two or three days long. For all sorts of dataframes and stuff, it's either the Pandas package documentation or another book. For machine learning any MO lib is installed, there are no standard MO libs like in R
Ok, thanks.
It's a different philosophy, I don't want to argue.
It's an objective reality.
How do you now pass data sets to apply the model in R - through a file?
yes
Okay, thank you.
then download his libu from git, in the vscode file-open the folder where you downloaded it. And you can run the examples.
Ok thanks
This is an objective reality.
Yes
The longer the path, the longer the delay.