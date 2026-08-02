Machine learning in trading: theory, models, practice and algo-trading - page 1818

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I came across an interesting picture. To talk about "patterns", the current situation, the perspective, and for a better understanding of the "task" So, if you want a "neural network" to be able to help at least earn something, it "must" be able to "understand the situation" and recognize a Jeep here, having learned "on history". I do not know how, honestly, I myself am curious :))) Maybe a program capable of this will be the AI. A "natural" neural network can do the same thing.

 
Uladzimir Izerski:

Do you store patterns as a knowledge base, or do you search every time after a candle closes?

 
Wizard2018:

I came across an interesting picture. To talk about "patterns", the current situation, the perspective, and for a better understanding of the "task" So, if you want a "neural network" to be able to help at least earn something, it "must" be able to "understand the situation" and recognize a Jeep here, having learned "from history". I do not know how, honestly, I myself am interested :))) Maybe a program capable of this will be the AI. The "natural" neural network has the same way it works.

You little devil, that's an eye for an eye. Very illustrative example, because there really is a jeep, but I did not realize it at once. It was a microsecond additional learning of biological neurons. That is, one of the properties of the NS is the ability to complete the picture based on scarce elements. As an example. When we see a person sitting at the table, we see his hands, head, half of his body, but we understand that under the table he has feet, probably with slippers on (or as an example). This is the property of generalization, when you can build up what you can't see right now. Recognize the current pattern, namely the future market reaction to the pattern found. So it's like this...
 
Wizard2018:
Mihail Marchukajtes:

Task - "is there a jeep in the picture"

The correct answer is NO jeep!

If you see it, then you are either able to see through the swamp, or you have schizophrenia.

I understand that when the brain sees the roof of the jeep it realizes that it is somewhere down in the swamp, but the question is "is there a jeep in the picture" in the picture there is no jeep, it is under the swamp.

It's like showing a network a picture of a field and making it say it sees a gopher, we know it's there for sure, but the picture is a field!!!


You've got to think bigger, gentlemen...

 
mytarmailS:

The task is "is there a Jeep in the picture?

...

you need to think more, gentlemen...

In the area of the triple dot - I think there are even two of them :)

 
mytarmailS:

Do you store patterns as a knowledge base, or do you look for them again each time a candle closes?

This 4-digit number is the pattern code. It is important for machine processing of price information. Using this code, I can easily draw the price picture even without seeing it. The number of patterns is limited. They change with time, and knowing the current pattern, it is easy to predict the next one.

I don't have to save them into the database. The program takes the current code and works with it.

===========

That's the sad thing about Jeep. To reproduce it programmatically is probably not realistic. Our brains can do it with our imagination, but programmatically it's unlikely.

On the other hand, the price is easier, it is all visible and its behavior is predictable. (partly))

 
Uladzimir Izerski:

This 4-digit number is the pattern code. It is important for machine processing of price information. Using this code, without any problems, I can draw a picture of the price even without seeing it. The number of patterns is limited. They change with time, and knowing the current pattern, it is easy to predict the next one.

I don't have to save them into the database. The program takes the current code and works with it.

Little understood, but interesting )) I can see that you are a man with ideas, it's cool! If I can help you with machine learning, feel free to contact me.

Uladzimir Izerski:

With jeep sadly. I don't think it's realistic to reproduce it software. Our brains can draw it with our imagination, but software is unlikely.

On the other hand, it is easier with the price - it is all visible and its behavior is predictable. (Partly))

That's not the point, you can do it ALL ))

The point is that the task itself is not set correctly and do not even realize it, and they want the result ...

It's like with code - there is no bad code, there is a bad programmer, if the code is written incorrectly and doesn't work, it's not a problem of code (the code can't work incorrectly, it works exactly as it was written), but the problem of a careless programmer. Exactly the same is with the NS, and with the Jeep.

[Deleted]  

Who has useful information about sampling methods?

It is desirable to have comparative specifications

as an example:https://www.healthknowledge.org.uk/public-health-textbook/research-methods/1a-epidemiology/methods-of-sampling-population

Methods of sampling from a population
  • www.healthknowledge.org.uk
We are currently in the process of updating this chapter and we appreciate your patience whilst this is being completed. It would normally be impractical to study a whole population, for example when doing a questionnaire survey. Sampling is a method that allows researchers to infer information about a population based on results from a subset...
 
Maxim Dmitrievsky:

Who has useful information about sampling methods?

It is desirable to have comparative specifications

as an example:https://www.healthknowledge.org.uk/public-health-textbook/research-methods/1a-epidemiology/methods-of-sampling-population

There should be a lot of papers on social studies, psychologists write them on the diploma. But the math is usually tight there.

Usually it's too topical stuff likehttps://helpiks.org/7-16586.html

What do you want to separate/select?

ПОПУЛЯЦИИ И СХЕМЫ ОТБОРА
  • helpiks.org
Поиск по сайту: При помощи поиска вы сможете найти нужную вам информацию, введите в поисковое поле ключевые слова и изучайте нужную вам информацию.
[Deleted]  
Valeriy Yastremskiy:

There should be a lot of papers on social studies, psychologists write them on their diplomas. But there's usually not much math there.

Usually it's too thematic stuff likehttps://helpiks.org/7-16586.html

What do you want to divide/select?

Yeah, it's all the same theme, randomly searching for predictor-target dependencies

The trades are opened randomly, then into a neural network. A lot depends on competent sampling

For example, with this I found the dependencies between TFs, as you suggested

Thanks, I will take a look at it.

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