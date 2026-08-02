Machine learning in trading: theory, models, practice and algo-trading - page 1817
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I have not dug into the best meanings, but the essence is the same. My meaning is that AI is a software product with the ability to understand the current situation and to see the future.
Not quite right. AI is a com.
Micha, what are you babbling about? Are you drunk again or what? :))
Micha, what are you babbling about? Are you drinking again or what? :))
It's hard to believe, but the price unfolds exactly like clockwork in certain places.
So this process can be identified and translated into code. That would be the AI. BUT the big BUT. As soon as I reveal this secret, everyone will try to take advantage of it. And there will be a big bang.
It's hard to believe, but the price unfolds exactly like clockwork in certain places.
So this process can be identified and translated into code. That would be the AI. BUT the big BUT. As soon as I reveal this secret, everyone will try to take advantage of it. And it will be a big bang.
I'll tell you even more. There are option levels that can be traded by traders or not. These levels are well known in the market. Determined by the strikes on each option in the spec, so you haven't discovered America here if anything.... Maybe I opened it for you... So go ahead...
I'm not that far off the mark. All the more from you))
I'm as much of a coward as a duck. And all the more from you))
Mdya.... sad.... it seems to be difficult to be adequate here. Okay.... what's the big deal... It's OK, don't worry, everything will be OK :-)
Come on, don't whine. Everything will be fine.
The circle of communication has already narrowed so much that it is necessary to shout "AAU". You're doing great.
Come on, whine. Everything will be all right.
You've already narrowed down your social circle so much that you need to yell "Ow." And you are still good.
Anything on the substance of the question?
Of course there is. Why the hell did I end up here?
There are interesting, intelligent people here who can help you solve many problems.