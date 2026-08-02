Machine learning in trading: theory, models, practice and algo-trading - page 1752
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))))
No sneak peek, fix lot
econometrics + Les :)
No sneak peek, fix lot
Econometrics + Forest :)
Wizard straight)))) what is a forest?
Random ForestI want a lot of deals, it does not work out yet
Random Forest.I want to make a lot of deals, but I can't.
Max, God bless and keep you!
Fill your pockets with cash, and be damned. Amen.
Max, God save and protect you!
Fill your pockets with cash, and be damned. Amen.
)))
No sneak peek, fix lot
Econometrics + Les :)
Well, it's too beautiful. Especially considering how different the market has been for the last month and a half. It had to go either up or down.
Random ForestI want a lot of deals, it doesn't work out yet
Funny, the author's implementation was on Fortran)))) how many features were (what))))?
local regressions, increments. It selects features by itself, leaving 10-15 out of 250ah, more clock numbers via van hott
Well, it's too beautiful. Especially considering how different the market has been for the last month and a half. It should have gone either up or down.
No way, it's too ugly.
Yeah, it's ugly...
Why do you need a lot of deals? To feed a broker?
It's quality that matters, not quantity.
You need to add lot management, and the curve will be more vigorous.