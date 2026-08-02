Machine learning in trading: theory, models, practice and algo-trading - page 1750
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1.spectral analysis
2.adaptive systems
3.forecasting
4.MO
5. and two DEMA's at the end )))) for signal smoothing
Okay, but do not take the red and orange, better matt black or metallic silver
ahah ok )
here's another section, same model, total oos
I can't believe it, I have only one thought: where's the mistake, where's the mistake, where's the mistake)) but where?
ahah ok )
here's another section, same model, total oos
i can't believe it, i have only one thought, where is the error, where is the error, where is the error )) but where ?
there is probably no error, you can go into production and open a new good life
ahah ok )
here's another section, same model, total oos
i can not believe it, i have only one thought, where is the error, where is the error, where is the error )) but where?
nice picture, better than the previous ones))) what has changed in the past pictures?
Beautiful picture, better than the past)))) what has changed to the past pictures?
added responsiveness
most likely, there are no mistakes, you can start production and open up to the new good life
If you open up to a new good life for a long time, it will start to open up to you)
If you open yourself long enough to the new good life, it will begin to open up to you)
True )
added adaptivity
not a bad false filter))))
ahah ok )
here's another section, same model, total oos
i can't believe it, i have only one thought: where is the mistake, where is the mistake, where is the mistake)) but where?
100% check again for randomness, peeking, etc.
Yay, the bug was found )
when converting matrices instead of 10 it was 1)
well that was a peek....
Say, how much we can ...