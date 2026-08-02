Machine learning in trading: theory, models, practice and algo-trading - page 1617

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mtyvnel:
Help me and write how to make the Expert Advisor open trades only on GBPJPY. And analyze the chart where it stands. Thank you !
Replace _Symbol with "GBPJPY".
 
Mihail Marchukajtes:
Yes he will, he will. Soon already. I accidentally wrote a book when I started to prepare for this lecture, but the main thing is I want to acquaint you with the theory of retraining. To bring it to the public court, so to speak :-)

I can't believe it anymore, you're like that kid who shouted "wolves, wolves..." and then no one believed him anymore((

 
Mihail Marchukajtes:
Reshetov's last version was the 14th. I plucked up courage and finished the optimizer to version 15.

Yura, stop hiding, everyone understands everything a long time ago :)

From the beginning I did not believe in the version about the death or leaving for the watchmen.

 

I want to make my neuro indicator for MT5. Question: will the indicator pass through formal procedures to be included in the indicators library if it has such limitations?

1. the user must allow WebRequest in the MT settings.

2. The backtest will not work, but a small history will be loaded at startup - from the current moment of a candle 100 back.

 
... Or maybe make it as an advisor? Would an EA like this fit in the catalog?
 
Kesha Rutov:

Yura, stop hiding, everyone understands everything a long time ago :)

From the beginning I did not believe in the version about the death or leaving for the watchmen.

You really are a fool. Look at my name. My name is Mikhail and I have a completely different last name by the minute. Don't bullshit....
 
Kesha Rutov:

Yura, stop hiding, everyone understands everything a long time ago :)

From the beginning I did not believe in the version about the death or leaving for the watchmen.

Sellers have a real name and surname, they are registered under the passport.
 
Aliaksandr Hryshyn:
The sellers have a real name and surname are displayed, under the passport.

That's what I mean. I'm the one who withdraws money from the MKUL5 forum. Who would let me do it under a pseudonym? Meanwhile the question is. How not to believe this beast?


 
Hello ! I've been a trader for about 11 years trading manually with Gann, but I've also taken up neural networking. I solved this problem ! I just want to help you, you have the wrong approach to business. I swear to God this is not a joke, here is the author of this article, where I found the answer to all my questions, he just had an error in the code with the advisor and script, I rewrote everything and I have been trading for almost a year on all currency pairs and timeframes, I try not less than 15 minutes. The program gives you a price forecast, how many pips the price will go and where. https://www.mql5.com/ru/articles/830 ... It all works, I just need to rewrite the code, it has an error there. I do not sell anything and do not advertise anything, I just come and read your letters every day, I want to help in any way I can.
Нейросети бесплатно и сердито - соединяем NeuroPro и MetaTrader 5
Нейросети бесплатно и сердито - соединяем NeuroPro и MetaTrader 5
  • www.mql5.com
Программа NeuroPro создана в одном из российских институтов в 98-м году, но не теряет своей актуальности и по сей день. Она успешно работает и на Windows XP, и на Vista, и на 7-ке. Проверить ее работу на более новых Windows я пока не имел возможности. Версия 0.25 распространяется бесплатно, ее можно найти на многих сайтах в Интернете. NeuroPro...
 

He's trading, he told me exactly, on a semi-automatic machine with a program. Find him at MYFXBOOK Leo23 . It's also a neural network.


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