Machine learning in trading: theory, models, practice and algo-trading - page 1617
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Help me and write how to make the Expert Advisor open trades only on GBPJPY. And analyze the chart where it stands. Thank you !
Yes he will, he will. Soon already. I accidentally wrote a book when I started to prepare for this lecture, but the main thing is I want to acquaint you with the theory of retraining. To bring it to the public court, so to speak :-)
I can't believe it anymore, you're like that kid who shouted "wolves, wolves..." and then no one believed him anymore((
Reshetov's last version was the 14th. I plucked up courage and finished the optimizer to version 15.
Yura, stop hiding, everyone understands everything a long time ago :)
From the beginning I did not believe in the version about the death or leaving for the watchmen.
I want to make my neuro indicator for MT5. Question: will the indicator pass through formal procedures to be included in the indicators library if it has such limitations?
1. the user must allow WebRequest in the MT settings.
2. The backtest will not work, but a small history will be loaded at startup - from the current moment of a candle 100 back.
Yura, stop hiding, everyone understands everything a long time ago :)
From the beginning I did not believe in the version about the death or leaving for the watchmen.
Yura, stop hiding, everyone understands everything a long time ago :)
From the beginning I did not believe in the version about the death or leaving for the watchmen.
The sellers have a real name and surname are displayed, under the passport.
That's what I mean. I'm the one who withdraws money from the MKUL5 forum. Who would let me do it under a pseudonym? Meanwhile the question is. How not to believe this beast?
He's trading, he told me exactly, on a semi-automatic machine with a program. Find him at MYFXBOOK Leo23 . It's also a neural network.