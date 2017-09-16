My MT5 Indicator does not update in BackTest

New comment
 

i made a custom indicator in MT5, it works well on live or demo chart but when i backtest, it just stops updating from current candle and remains at 0 till end of test

but all previous candles will have values for the indicator

in the image above, test started at that red line

   for(int i=prev_calculated;i<rates_total-100;i++){
      x=0;
      y=0;
      
      ArraySetAsSeries(close,true);
      ArraySetAsSeries(ExtBuffer1,true);
      ArraySetAsSeries(ExtBuffer2,true);
      
      if(close[i]>close[i+1])x++;
      if(close[i]<close[i+1])y++;
      
      if(close[i]>close[i+2])x++;
      if(close[i]<close[i+2])y++;
      
      //.........................................Identical Codes
      
      if(close[i+4]>close[i+6])x++;
      if(close[i+4]<close[i+6])y++;
      
  
      ExtBuffer1[i]=MathAbs(x);
      ExtBuffer2[i]=MathAbs(y);

}
New comment