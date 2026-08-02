Machine learning in trading: theory, models, practice and algo-trading - page 1578
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That's right, no one promised to converge to zero
The question was about how to trade a mixture of divergent time series, and which one would be at the bottom or at the top we don't know
If you don't know, there is only one way - at random.)
That's right, no one promised to converge to zero
The question was about how to trade a mixture of divergent time series, and which one would be at the bottom or at the top we don't know
As for the picture: those that were at the top with a greater likelihood remain at the top.
abstractly - consider the Levenshtein distance on the order of succession. The measure is more reasonable - it means the rows are "intertwined" and it is necessary to recalculate them.
If the rows are not taken from spit, then it means that not only you, so many will change estimates and make entries/exits. And here already something can be invented :-)
The picture: the ones on top are more likely to stay on top.
In abstract, consider the Levenshtein distance on the order of succession. The measure is more reasonable - it means that the rows are "intertwined" and it is necessary to recalculate them.
If the rows are not taken from scratch, it means that not only you, it means that many will change estimates and make entries/exits. And here you can already think of something.
They don't even know such words in our village.
Could you make your point clearer?
There is a probability of course and even some statistics... But it cannot help us for some reason ((
Another hard question for the venerable dons
for example, there are 10+ time series, coming out approximately from one point
how is it possible to trade on divergence of the sum of series, if we do not know beforehand, which BP will be above or below the others?
You have many similar rows, maybe they should be checked for cointegration
series can be very similar, this is true
and, I admit, some may even be "cointegrated," although their difference is not very similar to a stationary process
some may go side by side, intertwine, diverge, and converge
the only reliable fact is that they mostly diverge, i.e. the initial distance between the series is smaller than the final distance
of course, if we knew which of them would be higher and lower at the end of the period, there would be no question
series can be very similar, this is true
and, I admit, some may even be "cointegrated," although their difference is not very similar to a stationary process
some may go side by side, intertwine, diverge, converge
the only reliable fact is that they are mostly divergent, i.e. the initial distance between the series is less than the final distance
of course, if we knew which of them would be higher and lower at the end of the period, there would be no question
Well if the distance between them varies linearly, that's not a problem. It's looking at the picture, I don't know the other one. You can allow buying for one and selling for the other, signals on the balances.
i.e. this is the only option.
Well, if the distance between them changes linearly, it's not a problem. It's looking at the picture, I don't know the other one. You can allow buying for one and selling for the other, signals on the balances.
So this is the only option.
linearly? what do you mean?
such pictures spoil my mood
and that would be ok, but there are complex overlaps (((
And then there is this.
normal (standard profit) position - when the 1st row - the blue line is located below the others
But it's not always like this, and I can't figure out the reason.
linearly? what do you mean?
I'm spoiling the mood with pictures like these
and that would be all right, but there are complicated overlaps (((
And then there is this
the normal (standard profit) situation - when the 1st row - the blue line is located below the others
But it doesn't always happen that way and I can't figure out the reason yet
when Y changes proportionally to X, i.e. there is a linear dependence + cycles + noise, it makes no difference which way both crooked lines go, even in different directions
Well, there are not enough observations, it would be 1000 times more. Or to assess the fundamental law behind the curves, how much it is consistent.
That's it, I'm off the forum. Happy New Year!
linearly? what do you mean?
The mood is spoiled by pictures like these
and that would be okay, but it's complicated (((
And then there is this
the normal (standard profitable) position is when the 1st row - the blue line is below the others
But this is not always the case and I can not yet identify the cause