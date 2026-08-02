Machine learning in trading: theory, models, practice and algo-trading - page 1579
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
when Y changes in proportion to X, i.e. there is a linear dependence + cycles + noise, it makes no difference which way both razrevulki go, even in different directions
Well, there are not enough observations, it would be 1000 times more. Or to assess the fundamental law behind the curves, how much it is consistent.
That's it, I'm off the forum. Happy New Year!
How does this help us?
Do you know why the visual cortex is in the back of the head and not closer to the eyes?
Evolution has decided so.
Boris, a synthetic is just a sum of financial series. The only thing you can do on a synthetic is to narrow the variance indefinitely. Hence, I suggest to continue observing the diverging curves of the original series instead of synthetics. You will see the same picture, with the same expanding curves.Alas, I can't tell you how to trade this expanding pattern. But I can suggest that if some part of the curvatures began to change the directional vector, most likely some other part should also change its vector of directionality.
Well, the dispersion can be narrowed down as much as you want.
It is even possible to get the synthetics to sometimes meet the "stationary process" part of the definition, but what's the use?
Here's one of the curves
How does that help us?
Well, cointegration.
Evolution decided that.
Yes, amphibians had balls on top of the head, then they moved forward and the brain stayed there
Yes, amphibians had balls on top of the head, then they moved forward and the brain stayed there.
It is possible, but all this is written with holes in the water - until the evolutionary genetic material is thoroughly studied, it is all a hypothesis.
Perhaps, but it's all written with holes in the water - until the evolutionary genetic material is thoroughly studied - it's all a hypothesis.
It's all been studied for a long time.
fish came as amphibians, some evolved into mammals and then you evolved.