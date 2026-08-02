Machine learning in trading: theory, models, practice and algo-trading - page 1235
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I pointed out the mistake, he'll fix it.
But that is not all.
What to do, our A_K2 likes pretty pictures. The heart can't help itself.
He's also a science geek.)
What can we do, our A_K2 likes pretty pictures. The heart can't help itself.
He's also a science geek.)
Well, it looks like a perfect malfunction indicator. Did not see the lack of signal at the end of the picture... Well, my glasses are fogged from excitement, am I to blame?
What can we do, our A_K2 likes pretty pictures. The heart can't help itself.
He's also a science geek.)
The Russians are better programmers anyway.
It is known in some way.
Well, I suspect that this is a rank-and-file peep into the future
Russians are cooler programmers anyway.It's universally recognized.
Yeah, of course they're cooler. Only there are no Russian programs).
Yeah, of course it's cooler. Only there are no Russian programs).
well, ahem...
the salary is higher abroad ;)
Well, ahem...
The pay is higher abroad ;)
My brother's cousin worked in the Amero branch, he was working on some hats in Delphi, there were 7 offices in Ukraine, and in each office there were about 5 progers.
So, amerians offered him for about 2 years to move to the head office in New York, but he did not want, the salary was 1500$.
In the summer his son was born and he realized he had to move on and accepted their offer. They rented him an apartment there with a view of Manhattan for $3,600, and they gave him a salary of $5,000.
So that's the difference of where to work. And by the way, he's the only one who was picked up and taken away, so it's not easy to get there either, it takes real prosP.S. Plans to take the family there in June.
My brother's cousin worked in the Amero branch, he was working on some hats in Delphi, there are 7 offices in Ukraine, and in each office there are about 5 progers.
So, amerians offered him for about 2 years to move to the head office in New York, but he did not want, the salary was 1500$.
In the summer his son was born and he realized he had to move on and accepted their offer. They rented him an apartment there with a view of Manhattan for $3,600, and they gave him a salary of $5,000.
So that's the difference of where to work. By the way, he was the only one who was taken away and taken away, so it's not easy to get there either, you need real pros there.
Well, ahem...
the salaries are higher abroad ;)
Well, it looks like a perfect breakdown indicator. Didn't see the lack of signal at the end of the picture... Well, my glasses are fogged up with excitement, so what's my fault?
What the hell is wrong with you people? If I had a turkey like that, I'd be richer in a month than Zuckerberg and Bezos put together.
Of course not at past prices indicator, peeking into the future, in a beautiful far away, it's only a SIZE ON TREND AND FLOT, for MO, as a bully wizard asked long and painfully me.
Eh guys, I thought the best of you.
Russians are better programmers anyway.
It's kind of universally accepted.
I beg to differ.
Of the programmers/coders right now, the Indians are the strongest. No kidding - had the honor to work with them in various projects.
So, my last hope for finding NeuroGraal is Max and his Indian mentee. The two of them will hack the market, and the Hindu, being deeply religious by nature and full of compassion for the suffering, will just give it away.