Machine learning in trading: theory, models, practice and algo-trading - page 1234

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Maxim Dmitrievsky:
the suffering people were shown the grail again for a moment, like the shroud of Jesus, and then hidden in a secluded place? eh, I wish I had caught this phenomenon to the people...

Kesha, apparently drunk too much, put out a pretty good "trend/flit" indicator, but apparently SanSanych, who ran up, immediately removed it. I got upset...

 
Alexander_K2:

Kesha, apparently drunk too much, put out a pretty good "trend/flit" indicator, but apparently SanSanych, who ran up, immediately removed it. I got upset...

I WASN'T THE ONE WHO DELETED THE POST!!! I don't know what got deleted! I'm posting it for the third time.

 
Kesha Rutov:

Thank you. Let it hang for history. If it works for real, it's certainly worth a look.

 
Kesha Rutov:

I WASN'T THE ONE WHO DELETED THE POST!!! I don't know what got erased! I'm posting for the third time.

Kesha, make one for December, at least compare ...

If it's a match, I'll throw it away.

 
Renat Akhtyamov:

Kesha, do for December, at least compare ...

If it coincides, I'll throw it away at once, it's the end of the grail...

 
Kesha Rutov:

reassured

thank you!

 
Alexander_K2:

Thank you. Let it hang for history. If it works on the real, it's certainly worth a look.

 
Renat Akhtyamov:

So you think it works after the fact, on history? Then it's crap. I agree.

 
Alexander_K2:

So you think it works after the fact? Then it's crap. I agree.

The calculation goes from right to left.

no signal at the moment

crap

 
Vizard_:

Get lost, Innokenty is not like that.
Innokenty, Renat Akhtyamov don't give a turkey.
I believe ...

I pointed out the mistake, correct it.

But that's not all.

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