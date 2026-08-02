Machine learning in trading: theory, models, practice and algo-trading - page 1234
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the suffering people were shown the grail again for a moment, like the shroud of Jesus, and then hidden in a secluded place? eh, I wish I had caught this phenomenon to the people...
Kesha, apparently drunk too much, put out a pretty good "trend/flit" indicator, but apparently SanSanych, who ran up, immediately removed it. I got upset...
Kesha, apparently drunk too much, put out a pretty good "trend/flit" indicator, but apparently SanSanych, who ran up, immediately removed it. I got upset...
I WASN'T THE ONE WHO DELETED THE POST!!! I don't know what got deleted! I'm posting it for the third time.
Thank you. Let it hang for history. If it works for real, it's certainly worth a look.
I WASN'T THE ONE WHO DELETED THE POST!!! I don't know what got erased! I'm posting for the third time.
Kesha, make one for December, at least compare ...
If it's a match, I'll throw it away.
Kesha, do for December, at least compare ...
If it coincides, I'll throw it away at once, it's the end of the grail...
reassured
thank you!
Thank you. Let it hang for history. If it works on the real, it's certainly worth a look.
So you think it works after the fact, on history? Then it's crap. I agree.
So you think it works after the fact? Then it's crap. I agree.
The calculation goes from right to left.
no signal at the moment
crap
Get lost, Innokenty is not like that.
Innokenty, Renat Akhtyamov don't give a turkey.
I believe ...
I pointed out the mistake, correct it.
But that's not all.