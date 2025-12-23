Machine learning in trading: theory, models, practice and algo-trading - page 1025
Well look, I told you that I will not give ready-made solutions, at least now .....
If in general, what do we all have in common in trade...? think about it...
In fact the only thing we have in common (besides fear and greed :) )
And this one thing is called statistics. The beginner trader looks through the charts, looking at what happened yesterday, the day before yesterday, a month ago, and the tough trader who is already programming, optimizing algorithms on the history, the first and the second traders are simply searching for some statistically significant things, as a result the market will "bump" both the first and the second, which is really funny, this will be a true pattern))
So with the help of neural networks or other MO you can simulate the actions of thousands of traders with "sufficient" accuracy, as well as the accuracy depends on the quality of the algorithm you wrote, i.e. predictors and target
And the target one?
see what the deal is....
MO is the work of an algorithm
You may stumble on the fact that the output of the algorithm is predictable.
Such in the financial market gradually leads to a loss commensurate with the size of the deposit.
//The price up/down by a pips, a requote, the necessary market order is opened, then a pips to the downside, and there is another sponsor in the market...
MO is out of the question, for sure.
and I even thought you were working differently.
but the way is right
well, why not use it?
and the target?
it is
I don't know)) I didn't watch the market on Friday at all, and it's important. My levels are drawn real-time, i.e. one hour or two or three hours before the rebound.
I have two types of levels:
1) just a usual local rebound, i.e. a slight movement within the noise
2) A trend level, that is a level that starts a trend, immediately or the next day, and only after a while this level will show itself on the chart
For example on Thursday the EUR trend started, I knew it would start on Wednesday afternoon
My system differentiates between these two types of levels, my system doesn't mean the neural network but my interpretation of its signals
What's the tricky part? The bounce from the lower boundary of the channel, it was clear to the horse).
NS also earns, and oddly enough and loses sometimes
That is, when the signal is produced in reverse, it will be both again
Why would I use it?
)))) omg...
Why didn't you buy it? Are you dumber than a horse?
What is the target?
what's predictable
Of course my answer is why use it?
so there's no reason)
I want you to start generating ideas, and not try to copy mine, I showed the direction and tried to show that there is money in the other side
and as always, typical of any neuron, it remains to be added:
in a flat