Let's say, for the Eve, I spoke yesterday about the level of 1.1685. This is the future price level.
If you have the same level in your stash, respectively my and your strategies are the same.
And recently, in one of the threads, on July 12, I said this:
"Example - the eva will be at 1.1712, 1.1744, 100%."
If you have the same level in your puzzle, then my strategy is the same...
....
Yes yes I remember your predictions, the first time I tilted, but the second time I took my
I don't know if it's better to have a bird in the hand...
So there will be some ideas how to teach the neuron levels? Or I raised this question in vain
For a long time I've been nurturing the idea to train a model by market profile. But so far I do not have enough experience to implement it.)
And additionally net price increments to predictors.
So will there be any ideas on how to teach neuronics levels? Or did I raise this question in vain?
And how do you think learning levels should differ from learning on High and Low in bars?
If in general, not much, just looking for something else
If in general, not much, just looking for another
I don't know if it's true or not, but it's interesting to listen to
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=s0MXYOyd_LA
if you look systematically, you can immediately try to formalize all possible types of objects for predictions, at the same time possible types of predictors.
The only type of object for prediction is the level (those bounce of the price in the future)
Questions:
1) how to teach the network to rebound if the rebound can be in 5 minutes or an hour or the day after tomorrow, I remind you this is not the next increment to predict
2) how to measure the error with such a target (rebound) then the new data
I don't have an answer yet(!
