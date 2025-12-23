Machine learning in trading: theory, models, practice and algo-trading - page 1003

When I preprocess the sample representativeness, I get the same set of data, but the values of these data are completely different. That is, the numbers have changed. I train the network on the new numbers, and then I check the network on the inputs that are not preprocessed and immediately see how well the network generalizes the market. I.e. the training interval becomes test ones and before the model works at the oos I can immediately see its quality. So it goes like this .... Use it if you like :-) And one more piece of advice to all those people in trouble. Get a real job and you will be happy. I have done exactly what I did, that is why I got rid of trade a little, but gradually I continue to trade robot. I have a great job at the transatlantic intercontinental giant, before which Surgutneftegaz and Gazprom pale into insignificance and nervously loll in the background. So good luck and I feel that everything will be fine with my trade. Because the regime and discipline make us masters of destiny!!!!
 
Alexander_K2:

Hi, Misha!

Yes, it's time to rethink the efforts of all neuralnetworkers and their feeble hopes only on the tool itself. Nothing will help - neither forests, nor steppes - if the input data are not prepared.

And yes - there is no competition, there is a problem and there is general dumbing down.

If you know how to prepare the data, lay it out. Humanity will thank you.

There is always an invisible competition between researchers, and as a rule, the one who came up with the idea first wins.
The vtrite package for R is just dealing with these issues. I'm still making two preprocessings out of it. I just don't have time to review it completely. I'll see what else I can get out of it....
 

For my part, I propose to look at the charts of EURUSD for 1.5 days:

On the bottom charts:

on the left - the number of real ticks in the sliding time window = 4 hours

On the right - the sum of increments and dispersion of this process.

As we see, in fact the dispersion directly depends on the amount of tick quotes in the sliding window.

There are reasons to suppose that if the sliding window size increases (for example, to 1 day), the process variance in the right side will be nearly const.

Conditionally such process can be considered stationary and neural network tools can be applied to it.

 
Alexander, your problem is that you look at kotir as an unsteady BP and nothing more. I already told you about this. Try to take the test for cfr 1.0 certificate for traders working in banks (I might have got the name wrong). You'd be surprised at how diverse the market is in general. One can't do without statistics of historical data here....
 
Gramazeka1:
Misha, I'm not arguing - I could be wrong about something. But, I see a real crisis of the genre in this branch.

I have a cool thing in my hands - NeuralNet package for VisSim - and I am afraid to even touch it, because I see, that quite smart people are not able to do anything here.

If in my branch, in diffusion processes, I know a thing or two, here I have to still read and learn. What is there to learn? That "all gone, neural networks don't work..."? You need at least 1 person with a positive signal, even if it's +1% per month. It would really inspire a lot of people, me included.

 
Purchased a non-growth network from some people. Building a sigmoid type network. I have been testing on m15 for 3 years. For the last half year I have not put it into testing at all to see how it will work. I set it up and everything is fine in the tester. I start to use real quotes and I am losing right away. I am in the red. I tried it with different brokers. I read the thread, as I understand it, the neural network does not work in the markets?
 
Olga Shelemey:

.

If in my branch, in diffusion processes, I know, then here I still have to read and learn. And what is there to learn? That "it's all gone, neural networks don't work..."? You need at least 1 person with a positive signal, even if it's +1% per month. That would really inspire a lot of people, me included.

Please




The formula for calculating the error is shown in the header of the table. Let me explain on the last nnet example: 204/(204+458) = 30.8%, i.e. the model gave a total of 662 units, of which 204 were false.

The results are almost the same on 12 currency pairs, i.e. model performance is almost independent from the model and currency pair.

This result is obtained due to careful work with predictors whose predictive power changes very little when running a window of 500 candles over a file of 5000 candlesticks. The changes are within 5%.



PS.

I cannot show you the tester yet - it is stuck in the application of the tester for files over 1000 bars.

 
Mikhail Khlestov:
Purchased a non-growing network from some people. I am building a network similar to sigmoid. I have been testing on m15 for 3 years. I have not placed it for the last half year in testing in order to see how it will work. I set it up and everything is fine in the tester. I start to use real quotes and I am losing right away. I am in the red. I have tried it with different brokers. I read the thread, as I understand it, the neural network does not work in the markets?

How did you buy a cat in a poke? I sympathize.

 
Aleksey Vyazmikin:

I used to buy another product from them, no problems. But here it started.

 
Aleksey Vyazmikin:

It's only logical: trick-or-treaters are bound to be punished. ALWAYS.

