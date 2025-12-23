Machine learning in trading: theory, models, practice and algo-trading - page 998
(This is a strange opinion.) Why should it be so?
These are the graphs obtained after exponential thinning of the tick BP. As we see, the dispersion is nearly a constant both day and night.
Well, I don't know. Imho, there is no need to make such a mess. f(t)-R(f(t)) is already quite a stationary series.
What functions are these?
There is an opinion that with some "thinning" of the initial BP it will be possible to obtain a process that is as close to stationary as possible.
It seems to me that a simple counter-example would be a sharp change of trend by a trend in another direction (a top or a trough). How would thinning help here?
what are these functions?
As I understand it - BP itself minus its Fourier-image
It seems to me that a simple counter-example would be a sharp change in trend with a trend in the other direction (top or trough). How would thinning help here?
I'm working on that. The problem is not an easy one, but it is not the right solution to work with the initial BP.
I can't get that into my head...
like two camels were flying...
I'm going for a smoke break...
It won't do any harm, either.) If we exclude the trend component, the market is quite stationary. It is easy to check it in Excel.
What happened to the ARCH effects? Of which there are over a hundred? And of which there is no end in sight?
Not to notice non-stationarity is also impossible. A possible standard option is to represent the initial series as a superposition of fast stationary and slow non-stationary processes.