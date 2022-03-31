Have I set up Signal and VPS correctly?
Make sure you've done everything as described here:
How to Subscribe to MT4/MT5 Signal
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/189731 (MT4)
Thanks for that. I get every thing you said (Synchronisation finished successfully, Signal enabled) except where you say:
"So after the synchronization of your signal subscription with your MQL5 VPS, the MT5 >> Tools >> Options >> Signals, tab must look like below:" => "Enabled realtime signal subscription" should be unticked.
But mine looks like the attached. I did not do anything, just looked at it.
Be interested in your feedback.
If your synchronization to MQL5 VPS finished successfully, the: Enable realtime signal subscription option in your Signals settings should be UNTICKED.
When you migrate your signals settings to the virtual server, you are copying the signal on the cloud, not locally in your computer, but if you TICK again the: Enable realtime signal subscription in your local terminal, you will copy the signal TWICE and this is DANGEROUS!
Well it definitely says "Synchronization finished successfully" - see attached, but Tools >> Options >> Signals, "Enabled realtime signal subscription" was still TICKED. What would cause that?
As per your suggestion, I UNTICKED it, but that disabled ALL the other signal options - see attached - which surely can't be right.
If your synchronization of your signals settings with your MQL5 VPS is successful and you have the following message in your MQL5 VPS Journal:
Then your local computer's Signals settings should be unticked as in your screenshot.
Yes, VPS Journal says both those things, will leave Signal unticked in my MT5 and see what the VPS does.
Thanks for your help.
I believe I've set up Signal and VPS correctly, can someone comment?
I'm a bit puzzled by the Journal entries, I would have expected several lines. What does "Cloud servers switched off" mean?