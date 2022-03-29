Failed signal subscription.
So I purchased a signal subscription could not get it to work. Contacted service desk and asked for a refund. They said we cannot see you purchased anything then I showed a screenshot of my bank well I got charged. When I go to my signal person the button says subscribe. But when I click on it it says your already subscribed.
why Is mql taking so long to reply ? I’ve uploaded everything even drivers license. In the mean time and they refuse to give me my refund who can I complain to? Better business bureau? Lawyer? It’s been almost two weeks. Done waiting. Shit or get off the pot..
You've probably used another MQL5 account to subscribe to this signal, than the one you are using here.
How long you have been waiting???
Can you see the payment or suscription on the list of operations???
No it’s blank. But I have my bank statement to show I paid for it
There is more than 10,000 people are using mql5 signals every month and there is no a such complain. I am sure the problem is with your bank and it happens all the time with banks. Call your bank first and explain about that specific payment.
After registering did you get mql5 notification that the payment was successful???
As I said, people have forgotten how to read...
There’s three posts on the forum people are complaining there signals didn’t work so I don’t wana hear 10k people ***** and it works for everyone else but a select few it doesn’t. The problem is mql5 and not providing support or refunds where it’s due
They've told you that you used another MQL5 account to subscribe to this signal and you are wondering why you can't see your subscription with your OTHER MQL5 account.
Did you followed the instructions for subscribing to a MQL5.com?
How to Subscribe to MT4/MT5 Signal
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/189731 (MT4)
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/336422 (MT5)
Signals work for those who set them up properly.
You need to grow up and take some responsibility for your actions for once, instead of blaming everyone else for your own mistakes.
