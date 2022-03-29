Failed signal subscription.

So I purchased a signal subscription could not get it to work. Contacted service desk and asked for a refund. They said we cannot see you purchased anything then I showed a screenshot of my bank well I got charged. When I go to my signal person the button says subscribe. But when I click on it it says your already subscribed.

why Is mql taking so long to reply ? I’ve uploaded everything even drivers license. In the mean time and they refuse to give me my refund who can I complain to? Better business bureau? Lawyer? It’s been almost two weeks. Done waiting. Shit or get off the pot..

 
You've probably used another MQL5 account to subscribe to this signal, than the one you are using here.

 

How long you have been waiting???

Can you see the payment or suscription on the list of operations???

 
Been waiting for a while now 3/18 I subscribed and still nothing. I stopped using Mt4 and changed brokers so I’ll no longer be needing this fake subscription. They better pay refund me bc I never got to use the damn thing..
 
No it’s blank. But I have my bank statement to show I paid for it
 
There is more than 10,000 people are using mql5 signals every month and there is no a such complain. I am sure the problem is with your bank and it happens all the time with banks. Call your bank first and explain about that specific payment.
After registering did you get mql5 notification that the payment was successful???

 
Do not create multiple user accounts. Use https://www.mql5.com/en/users/juniors302

 
As I said, people have forgotten how to read...

 
Did you see the attached files I showed my Mt4 and the messages I received after I hit subscribe.. that’s all I got. Point is It didn’t work for me I lost patience trying to use it and now I want a refund. I don’t use Mt4 anymore so they can shuv that signal that didn’t work for me and many other people… I wasn’t the only one 
 
There’s three posts on the forum people are complaining there signals didn’t work so I don’t wana hear 10k people ***** and it works for everyone else but a select few it doesn’t. The problem is mql5 and not providing support or refunds where it’s due

 
They've told you that you used another MQL5 account to subscribe to this signal and you are wondering why you can't see your subscription with your OTHER MQL5 account.

Did you followed the instructions for subscribing to a MQL5.com?

How to Subscribe to MT4/MT5 Signal

https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/189731  (MT4)

https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/336422  (MT5)

Signals work for those who set them up properly.

You need to grow up and take some responsibility for your actions for once, instead of blaming everyone else for your own mistakes.

PS. Stop posting your meaningless screenshots all around this forum, you are trying to make it big, when its small and your own mistake actually.
How to Subscribe to a MT4 Signal (new instructions, after 1065 version upgrade)
  • 2017.04.10
  • www.mql5.com
Below are step by step instructions, of how to subscribe to a MΤ4 signal: 1. Register a MQL5 account: https://www.mql5.com/en/auth_register 2...
