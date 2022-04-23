Error with objects - GDI Cache (Build 3228)
Yes, I had this on Build 3228 - my indicator worked with graphical objects.
How I solved my question: I deleted all the charts, then opened the charts and put my indicators on the charts. After that the 'GDI Cache' message disappeared.
Yes, I had this on Build 3228 - my indicator worked with graphical objects.
How I solved my question: I deleted all the charts, then opened the charts and put my indicators on the charts. After that the 'GDI Cache' message disappeared.
Yes, I had this on Build 3228 - my indicator worked with graphical objects.
How I solved my question: I deleted all the charts, then opened the charts and put my indicators on the charts. After that the 'GDI Cache' message disappeared.
Thank you for your help. It worked in parts. Actually the GDI cache error is gone, but I still can't leave the retangle label without background color (clrNone color). The object is filling and hiding what is behind. I will keep looking for a solution. Thanks again.
Yes, I had this on Build 3228 - my indicator worked with graphical objects.
How I solved my question: I deleted all the charts, then opened the charts and put my indicators on the charts. After that the 'GDI Cache' message disappeared.
I reported this error again:
- 2022.04.22
- www.mql5.com
Thank you for your help. It worked in parts. Actually the GDI cache error is gone, but I still can't leave the retangle label without background color (clrNone color). The object is filling and hiding what is behind. I will keep looking for a solution. Thanks again.
I reported this error again:
New version of MetaTrader 5 build 3270: Improvements and fixes - Hedging of Positions - General - MQL5 programming forum - Page 2
- 2022.04.22
- www.mql5.com
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Good evening, I have an error when creating graphic objects manually.
Clean chart, expert tab without logs, without indicators or EAs on the screen...
Manually insert an Object, I chose a rectangular block and lo and behold:
For me, the big problem is that the objects with clrNone background are on a black background, and I only use the outline of objects to emphasize some of my indicators.
I believe that the solution must come from metaquotes, but you who have more time on MT5, have you seen this happen?