Account does not connect for creating signal

Hello, I have entered all of my account data correctly but it is not connected to MQL signal server.

Does anyone know why is that?

I am using my investor password as it is told in the relevant page.

Please help if anyone knows

 
Ramtin Re.:

What message are you getting?

Double check your trading account number, your investor password and your broker server.

Check also that you've clicked the correct Terminal: MetaTrader 4 - MetaTrader 5, in the signal settings.

 
Now I have lost the way to modify the signal parameters. would you please tell me how to get to the main page of my details?
 
Ramtin Re. #:
https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/my

 

Thanks I found it. everything is correct. MT4 account number and investor password.

Just one thing. at the beginning I tried several times with my investor password and it did not accept. I tried once with my master password and it worked now i try to re-enter my investor password and it does not accept.

And also I can not find my signal by searching its name but in the main page it says " 

Your Signal has been approved for production use and is available to the public.


 
Same here , the signals are not refreshing . and also , I am not able to add new signal . 
 
Your signal is public and can be seen, but since you don't have "Seller" classification, no subscriptions are permitted. It also has the following warnings:

  • Provider is waiting for registration as a seller
  • The signal is temporarily disabled for new subscriptions
  • Subscription will be enabled when trading starts
  • The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
 
Fernando Carreiro #:
Your signal is public and can be seen, but since you don't have "Seller" classification, no subscriptions are permitted.

How can I have seller classification?

Is it dependent on starting to place trades?

Did you see my signal ?

 
It takes time and good trading for a signal to be rated and ranked, be patient.

Your signal is still searchable in the MT4/5 terminal.



 
You have to follow the procedure to become registered as a "Seller".

How to Become a Signals Provider for MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5

Open Seller tab of your Profile and register as a Seller by filling in all data in the registration form.



Registration as a Seller

It takes time and good trading for a signal to be rated and ranked, be patient.

I understand it needs time to be shown automatically but I can not see it by searching its name. do you see it when you search it's name?

