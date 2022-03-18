Account does not connect for creating signal
Hello, I have entered all of my account data correctly but it is not connected to MQL signal server.
Does anyone know why is that?
I am using my investor password as it is told in the relevant page.
Please help if anyone knows
What message are you getting?
Double check your trading account number, your investor password and your broker server.
Check also that you've clicked the correct Terminal: MetaTrader 4 - MetaTrader 5, in the signal settings.
Now I have lost the way to modify the signal parameters. would you please tell me how to get to the main page of my details?
Thanks I found it. everything is correct. MT4 account number and investor password.
Just one thing. at the beginning I tried several times with my investor password and it did not accept. I tried once with my master password and it worked now i try to re-enter my investor password and it does not accept.
And also I can not find my signal by searching its name but in the main page it says "
Your Signal has been approved for production use and is available to the public.
Your signal is public and can be seen, but since you don't have "Seller" classification, no subscriptions are permitted. It also has the following warnings:
- Provider is waiting for registration as a seller
- The signal is temporarily disabled for new subscriptions
- Subscription will be enabled when trading starts
- The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Thanks I found it. everything is correct. MT4 account number and investor password.
Just one thing. at the beginning I tried several times with my investor password and it did not accept. I tried once with my master password and it worked now i try to re-enter my investor password and it does not accept.
And also I can not find my signal by searching its name but in the main page it says "
Your Signal has been approved for production use and is available to the public.
It takes time and good trading for a signal to be rated and ranked, be patient.
Your signal is still searchable in the MT4/5 terminal.
You have to follow the procedure to become registered as a "Seller".
Open Seller tab of your Profile and register as a Seller by filling in all data in the registration form.
- www.mql5.com
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
Hello, I have entered all of my account data correctly but it is not connected to MQL signal server.
Does anyone know why is that?
I am using my investor password as it is told in the relevant page.
Please help if anyone knows